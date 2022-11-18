The men’s soccer World Cup kicks off this week, and the United States is in the tournament for the first time since 2014. Here’s what to know about the 26 players on the American squad.

Players are listed by position, then in alphabetical order.

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath

Age: 27 Hometown: Highland Ranch, Colo. Height and weight: 6′ 3″, 183 pounds Club: Luton Town, England Senior national team games (Caps): 8

What to know: The hero of last year’s Concacaf Nations League final was controversially picked over Downingtown’s Zack Steffen. It’s not Horvath’s fault, for sure: he helped ottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League last season, then went on loan to second-division Luton to get regular playing time. But since he likely won’t start for the U.S., he likely won’t shake the controversy.

Sean Johnson

Age: 33 Hometown: Lilburn, Ga. Height/weight: 6′ 3″, 216 lbs. Club: New York City FC Caps: 10

What to know: Whether he ends up as the No. 2 or No. 3 netminder, there’s no question he’s a safe set of hands. He won two penalty kick shootouts in last year’s MLS playoffs, then captained New York to a second straight run to the Eastern Conference final. Union fans might be tired of him, but plenty respect him for his skill and character.

Matt Turner

Age: 28 Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J. Height/weight: 6′ 3″, 172 lbs. Club: Arsenal, England Caps: 20

What to know: He’s got an incredible story, starting not playing soccer until he was age 14. Then he went to lowly Fairfield for college, and after going undrafted in MLS signed with the New England Revolution. He was wildly successful there, and parlayed his elite shot-stopping into a big-money move to one of England’s biggest clubs.

Along the way, Turner competed with Steffen for the U.S. starting job. Now he has won it for the World Cup.

Centerbacks

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Age: 24 Hometown: Southend-on-Sea, England Height/weight: 6′ 1″, Club: Celtic, Scotland Caps: 11

What to know: Heralded as a big prospect since his teenage days, he grew up in English power Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. He started playing for U.S. youth teams in 2014, earned his first senior cap in 2017, then plateaued as he tried to find a stable club home. Now that he has it, he’s become a national team regular. His father Howard Carter was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1983, then went on to a successful career in Europe.

Aaron Long

Age: 30 Hometown: Oak Hills, Calif. Height/weight: 6′ 1″, 172 lbs. Club: New York Red Bulls Caps: 29

What to know: He’s got a great story: he overcame a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in a May 2021 game against the Union to earn a World Cup roster spot. But a great story doesn’t always make for a great player.

Long looked fine this year at times this year and struggled at others, and it had little to do with his injury recovery. When he played the Union in September, for example, Jack McGlynn and Mikael Uhre beat him. That was a bad sign for a player Berhalter seems to want to start.

Tim Ream

Age: 35 Hometown: St. Louis, Mo. Height/weight: 6′0″, 179 lbs. Club: Fulham, England Caps: 46

What to know: He hasn’t played for the national team since September of last year, and that was the last of a few games in which he wasn’t great. But he’s been surprisingly terrific for Fulham this season. When Chris Richards’ longstanding leg injury ruled him out, Ream got the call over Mark McKenzie, and he had earned it.

Walker Zimmerman

Age: 29 Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga. Height/weight: 6′ 2″, 194 lbs. Club: Nashville SC Caps: 33

What to know: While there are questions about who starts next to him at centerback, there’s no question that Zimmerman is a starter. He’s a towering presence on the field, great at defending and attacking set pieces, and has all the leadership intangibles.

That includes leading the men’s players’ union off the field, securing the first collective bargaining deal since 2018 and earning the men’s team’s first ever child care provision for national team camps.

Outside backs

Sergiño Dest

Age: 22 Hometown: Almere-Stad, Netherlands Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 137 lbs. Club: AC Milan, Italy Caps: 19

What to know: One of the biggest multi-national recruiting wins of manager Gregg Berhalter’s tenure, the U.S.’ starting right back grew up in the legendary academy of Dutch club Ajax. Barcelona bought him for $25 million two years ago, but multiple coaching changes upended his situation. Milan came to the rescue this summer. He’s outstanding going forward, but his defensive acumen can be an issue.

Shaq Moore

Age: 26 Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga. Height/weight: 5′ 11″, 161 lbs. Club: Nashville SC Caps: 15

What to know: His move from Spain to MLS in July paid off with a good enough season that he edged Reggie Cannon for one of the last roster spots. Moore is probably No. 3 on the right back depth chart, but Berhalter likes his one-on-one defending, and said at the roster announcement: “He’s got a great mentality, he’s a relentless player.”

Antonee Robinson

Age: 25 Hometown: Liverpool, England Height/weight: 6′ 0″, 152 lbs. Club: Fulham, England Caps: 29

What to know: For decades, no position has bedeviled the U.S. national team more than left back. Robinson, who goes by the nickname “Jedi,” has been the long-awaited answer. His father is an England-born U.S. citizen, and the son started playing for U.S. youth teams in 2014. Robinson is a starting lineup lock, and will likely play all of the U.S.’ games in Qatar.

Joe Scally

Age: 19 Hometown: Lake Grove, N.Y. Height/weight: 6′ 0″, 174 lbs. Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany Caps: 3

What to know: He’s got loads of talent and a good amount of club experience, with 50 games for Borussia’s first team under his belt — including every Bundesliga game this season. But his lack of senior national team experience makes including him a bit of a gamble. His biggest asset right now is being able to play left or right back, which probably makes him the No. 2 on the left.

DeAndre Yedlin

Age: 29 Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 163 lbs. Club: Inter Miami Caps: 75

What to know: The only player on the squad who was at the 2014 World Cup, he’s the No. 2 right back and crucial for big-game experience. After growing up in Seattle, Yedlin played for Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle in England, then Galatasary in Turkey. He came back to MLS this year to raise his daughter in America, and helped stabilize Miami after a volatile offseason.

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson

Age: 22 Hometown: Medford, N.J. Height/weight: 5′ 10″, 152 lbs. Club: Leeds United, England Caps: 24

What to know: The first men’s soccer player to make a U.S. World Cup team from the Philly area in 16 years has captured the hearts of local fans like perhaps no men’s player ever has — not even Pulisic.

Two years after leaving the Union, he is set to arrive as a nationwide star this month thanks to his all-action playing style. And could he play centrally after being a left winger in qualifying? Berhalter has hinted at it, which is why the official roster lists him here.

Kellyn Acosta

Age: 27 Hometown: Plano, Texas Height/weight: 5′ 9″, 150 lbs. Club: Los Angeles FC Caps: 53

What to know: Union fans who booed him for scoring the first goal in the MLS Cup final knew they’d be cheering for him a few weeks later. Acosta is No. 2 on the defensive midfield depth chart, and that free kick against the Union was far from his first outstanding set piece. It’s one of his specialties, and that could be very helpful at the World Cup.

Tyler Adams

Age: 23 Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 159 lbs. Club: Leeds United Caps: 32

What to know: He’s the starting defensive midfielder, and arguably the team’s most essential player. You’ll see him constantly in the middle of the action, forcing turnovers and turning defense to offense with quick transition play.

You’ll likely also see him in a lot of TV ads, as a star-in-waiting and major leader on and off the field. Even when he’s not wearing the captain’s armband, he’s considered a captain of the locker room — including when speaking on social justice issues.

Luca de la Torre

Age: 24 Hometown: San Diego, Calif. Height/weight: 5′ 10″, 148 lbs. Club: Celta de Vigo, Spain Caps: 12

What to know: He’s great on the ball, with a soccer mind to match his feet. But his inclusion on the team might be Berhalter’s biggest gamble, because he’s just finishing recovery from a muscle tear in his left leg. Berhalter has admitted de la Torre won’t be 100% until after the tournament starts.

Weston McKennie

Age: 24 Hometown: Little Elm, Texas Height/weight: 6′ 0″, 183 lbs. Club: Juventus, Italy Caps: 37

What to know: His talent is beyond question. So is his clutchness, especially when getting on the end of set pieces. But an underdog team needs tactical discipline, and McKennie is a renowned freewheeler. When it works, it can be spectacular. When it doesn’t, it can be a big problem. Will he get the balance right on the biggest stage of all?

Yunus Musah

Age: 19 Hometown: London, England Height/weight: 5′ 10″, 163 lbs. Club: Valencia, Spain Caps: 19

What to know: The team’s smoothest player on the ball, he gets a lot of observers’ votes for top potential U.S. breakout star. Fans and scouts alike pay immediate attention when he’s in the spotlight, and Berhalter wants him running the show.

He’s also got a wonderfully engaging personality, and a life story to match it: born in New York to Ghanaian parents, raised in Italy and England, and now shining in Spain. Along the way, he has come to embrace the America he now proudly calls his own.

Cristian Roldan

Age: 27 Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif. Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 163 lbs. Club: Seattle Sounders Caps: 32

What to know: Some fans believe MLS lifers are morally inferior to Europe-based players. Others know that Roldan works his tail off every day, is beloved in the U.S. locker room, and can play multiple positions in a pinch. That’s why he earned a ticket to Qatar.

Wingers

Jordan Morris

Age: 28 Hometown: Mercer Island, Wash. Height/weight: 6′ 0″, 183 lbs. Club: Seattle Sounders Caps: 49

What to know: Seven years after becoming a sensation as a Stanford University sophomore, he’s now a wise veteran who has overcome two ACL tears and two other major injury absences. His versatility across the front line earned him the last roster spot over Paul Arriola.

Christian Pulisic

Age: 24 Hometown: Hershey, Pa. Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 150 lbs. Club: Chelsea, England Caps: 52

What to know: The biggest star of all has been waiting his entire life for this moment, but he’s been especially waiting for the last five years. The sight of him in tears on the field in Couva, Trinidad after the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup has haunted him and fans alike ever since.

He hasn’t always thrived for Chelsea, but he finds a different gear when wearing the national crest. Now the moment of his dreams is finally here.

Gio Reyna

Age: 19 Hometown: Bedford, N.Y. Height/weight: 6′ 1″, 172 lbs. Club: Borussia Dortmund, Germany Caps: 14

What to know: He’s the son of U.S. legend Claudio Reyna, and he might be an even better player. Gio is blessed with natural pace, abundant skill, an eye for goal, and the self-confidence that comes from having not just one ex-player parent, but two. His mother Danielle Egan played for the U.S. women, and that’s how she met Claudio.

Tim Weah

Age: 22 Hometown: New York, N.Y. Height/weight: 6′ 0″, 146 lbs. Club: Lille, France Caps: 25

What to know: If he had a different last name, he’d be seen as a winger with flair and a nose for goal. But that last name happens to be one of the most famous in soccer history. Tim’s father George won the Ballon D’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 1995, was a star at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and is now president of Liberia.

Tim will be in a huge spotlight in Qatar, and he’s been waiting for it his entire life. Now it’s time to show the world his talents.

Strikers

Jesús Ferreira

Age: 21 Hometown: McKinney, Texas Height/weight: 5′ 8″, 150 lbs. Club: FC Dallas Caps: 15

What to know:

adores him for his combination play and defensive work on the front line. The manager’s description of Ferreira as a “pressing animal” this summer might be the most famous words of his tenure. But when the opening whistle goes, the pressure will be on Ferreira — to put the ball in the net and justify Berhalter’s faith in him over others.

Josh Sargent

Age: 22 Hometown: O’Fallon, Mo. Height/weight: 5′ 10″, 172 lbs. Club: Norwich City, England Caps: 21

What to know: Five years ago, he became the first American since Freddy Adu in 2003 to play in under-17 and under-20 World Cups in the same year. Four years ago, he scored his first senior national team goal in a game at Subaru Park, on a night when he and Weah became the first senior U.S. starters born in the 2000s.

Not everything has gone right for him in Europe since then, but he’s in form now at just the right time. It would be some story if the guy who was supposed to be The Guy all along becomes it at this World Cup.

Haji Wright

Age: 24 Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Height/weight: 6′ 4″, 174 lbs. ssClub: Antalyaspor, Turkey Caps: 3

What to know: He was a big-time prospect as a teenager, and a U.S. youth teammate of Pulisic and Adams. But he didn’t fulfill his potential until last year, when he moved to Turkey and finally found a team where he could play constantly.

He earned his first senior cap this past June, and while he didn’t play well for Berhalter, his scoring exploits in Turkey proved too good to ignore: 24 goals in 47 games, including nine in 12 this season. Berhalter’s pick of Wright also answered critics who feared he wouldn’t take a target striker for the squad.

