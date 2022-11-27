If you feel like this World Cup has simultaneously flown by and been exhausting, you aren’t alone. Fortunately, Monday brings some good news: it’s the last day of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Eastern Time kickoffs.

The second round of group stage games goes out with a bang: star-studded Brazil-Switzerland and Portugal-Uruguay matchups. And if you brave the early hours for the 5 a.m. kickoff, you’ll be able to see if the Union’s Olivier Mbaizo makes his World Cup debut for Cameroon.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

FS1′s coverage window is from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Fox’s is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The late studio show is at 11 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and its late studio show is at midnight.

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia

Time: 5 a.m.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Jacqui Oatley on play-by-play with analyst Warren Barton and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Jorge Calvo on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service. The first 12 games of the World Cup will be available on Peacock’s free tier, then the rest will be behind the subscription paywall.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi.

Betting odds: Cameroon +420, Serbia -140, tie +260

Players to watch

Cameroon: Collins Fai. He’s picked here for the second game in a row because he got a yellow card in the Indomitable Lions’ opener. If he gets booked in this game, he’ll be suspended for the group stage finale, which could open the door for Mbaizo to play.

Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrović. The team’s No. 1 striker had zero shots against Brazil.

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana

Time: 8 a.m.

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Natalia Astrain and Claudio Borghi)

Betting odds: South Korea +155, Ghana +200, tie +200

Players to watch

South Korea: Hwang Ui-jo. It’s nice that his team held Uruguay to just one shot on target, but if they want to advance they’ve got to score now. That starts with Hwang, the starting striker and No. 2 scorer behind star Son Heung-min.

Ghana: Jordan Ayew. The 32-year-old is now in his third World Cup, and scored against Portugal in the Black Stars’ 3-2 loss to start the tournament. American fans don’t need reminding of the previous two World Cups he played in, because he played against the United States of both of them.

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Time: 11 a.m.

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Mauro Silva)

Betting odds: Brazil -230, Switzerland +650, tie +340

Players to watch

Brazil: Richarlison. Not just because of the amazing bicycle kick goal he scored against Serbia, but because Neymar is out injured for the rest of the group stage. That increases the importance of the rest of Brazil’s attacking stars, and Richarlison leads the line as the striker.

Switzerland: Noah Okafor. The 22-year-old striker probably won’t start, but he should come off the bench. You want to know about him, because he could be the next big star produced by Red Bull Salzburg.

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock

Betting odds: Portugal -105, Uruguay +320, tie +230

Players to watch

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo. Let’s be clear — he is not the first person to score goals in five World Cups. He’s the first man. Christine Sinclair and Marta have done it on the women’s side. And Ronaldo should know of Sinclair by now, because when he became the top scorer in men’s national team history, Sinclair had more goals for Canada’s women.

Other than that, when Ronaldo plays against Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, of course he’s a player to watch.

Uruguay: Luis Suárez. Did you think it would be anyone else?