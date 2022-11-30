Groups C and D wrap up at the World Cup on Wednesday, and there’s a whole lot to play for. Just one of the eight teams on deck, France, has clinched a berth in the round of 16.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox and FS1 begin simultaneous pregame coverage at 9 a.m. Eastern. Fox will break from noon to 1 p.m., then resume from there until 4 p.m. FS1′s coverage will be nonstop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The late-night studio show is at 10:30 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with Universo on air for its games and simulcasts of studio coverage from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Group D: Tunisia vs. France

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones, reporter Jenny Taft and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Claudio Borghi and Fernando Hierro)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi.

The standings: France 6 points (clinched advancing), Australia 3, Denmark 1, Tunisia 1.

Betting odds: Tunisia +600, France -210, tie +310

Players to watch

Tunisia: Issam Jebali. The Carthage Eagles’ No. 9 had zero shots in Tuesday’s loss to Australia.

France: Olivier Giroud. The veteran striker tied Thierry Henry’s French men’s national team scoring record in Les Bleus’ tournament opener. With one more goal, he’ll have the record to himself.

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Jacqui Oatley on play-by-play with analyst Warren Barton and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Jorge Calvo on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Natalia Astrain)

Betting odds: Australia +550, Denmark -200, tie +310

Players to watch

Australia: Mitchell Duke. His goal against Tunisia on Saturday put the Socceroos in position to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.

Denmark: Andreas Christensen. The centerback has Denmark’s only goal of this World Cup so far, which isn’t great for a team considered a dark horse when the World Cup kicked off.

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporter Geoff Shreeves, and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Maxi Rodríguez)

The standings: Poland 4 points, Argentina 3, Saudi Arabia 3, Mexico 1. All four teams are still alive. Mexico must win to advance; the rest must get at least a tie.

Betting odds: Poland +650, Argentina -220, tie +310

Players to watch

Poland: Robert Lewandowski. After finally scoring his first career World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia, can he fire his country to an upset and its first knockout stage berth since 1986?

Argentina: Enzo Fernández. You might have seen Lionel Messi’s goal against Mexico by now. If you haven’t seen Fernández’s yet, it was even better. Portuguese club Benfica bought the 21-year-old from Argentine club River Plate for $12 million this summer. They will make that sum and a lot more when bigger teams come calling.

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Miguel Herrera and Manuel Sol)

Betting odds: Saudi Arabia +380, Mexico -150, tie +310

Players to watch

Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari. The hero of the big win over Argentina had a penalty kick against Poland saved. His team needs a win in this game to be guaranteed to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time since 1994.

Mexico: Hirving Lozano. El Tri’s biggest attacking star has been among the biggest symbols of the team’s failure at the tournament so far. He’s taken just one shot in each game so far, and Mexico has scored zero goals.