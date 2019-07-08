Do not move here! There are multiple places along the river that are better options... I’ve had multiple packages taken from the mail room, as their system is awful and lends to theft. Often times boxes are just left in the middle of the room, not in the lockers. The latest was a package of high importance and value taken, and her telling me it never happened. They don’t have enough parking spaces and tow residents who have to illegally park as a result. They had multiple elevators down for months at a time.