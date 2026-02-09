Haiti and the Union will make World Cup history in Philadelphia. Here’s how.

Every World Cup is full of great stories, and Haiti will bring a lot to town this summer.

Les Grenadiers have qualified for their first men’s tournament since 1974, after not being able to play any of their home games in their own country because of political unrest. Their matchup against five-time champion Brazil in Philadelphia is one the nation really wanted because there are historic cultural and soccer ties between the countries.

Advertisement

But for as big as that game will be, there will be an even bigger story on the field for local soccer fans.

If Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques makes Haiti’s squad, and he will as long as he’s healthy, he’ll have the rare privilege of getting to play a World Cup game in his club’s home city. Not his home stadium, since the game will be played at the Eagles’ home in South Philly, but it’s still an amazing thing.

“I’m very happy to be playing here in Philly because I know the atmosphere,” Jean Jacques told The Inquirer earlier this year. “I think all the fans in Philly will come to support me, and it will be a pleasure to play here.”

The last time anyone from the Concacaf region, which covers North and Central America, played a men’s World Cup game in their home city was in 1986 in Mexico. There will be many opportunities for it to happen this summer, but Jean Jacques will be the only one with a chance to achieve the feat in Philadelphia.

Haiti’s World Cup schedule

(all times Eastern)

Saturday, June 13: vs. Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., (9 p.m., FS1)

Advertisement

Friday, June 19: vs. Brazil at Lincoln Financial Field (9 p.m., Fox29, tickets)

Wednesday, June 24: vs. Morocco in Atlanta, (6 p.m., FS1)

» READ MORE: The World Cup puts the Union's Danley Jean Jacques in an even bigger spotlight

Fast facts

Haiti’s manager, Sébastien Migné, has never set foot in the country since taking the job in 2024. … Haiti is one of the countries currently under a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. The team’s official delegation will be able to travel here, but fans who live in the country might not be able to. … Asked about the ban at the World Cup draw in December, Migné told reporters: “It depends on Mr. Trump.” … The largest populations of Haitian expatriates in North America are believed to be in New York, northern New Jersey, Miami, and Montreal. … Haiti’s best Concacaf Gold Cup run in the modern era was in 2019, when it made the semifinals. It won the title in 1973 and was runner-up in 1971 and ’77. … Though the nation’s men’s team hadn’t made a World Cup since 1974, its women’s team got there in 2023. Attacking midfielder Melchie Dumornay of French club OL Lyonnes is one of the world’s top young players.

Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques is expected to be a big piece of Haiti's World Cup squad. Read more Elizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

Three players to watch

Duke Lacroix: Here’s another Haiti story with a Philly angle, and this one might be even more surprising. Lacroix played at Penn from 2011 to 2014. Now 32, he has carved out a solid career in the second-tier USL Championship. A North Jersey native with Haitian ancestry, he earned his first national team cap in 2023.

Danley Jean Jacques: We’re mentioning him again here because it’s that big of a deal. He also could become the first active Union player to play in a World Cup game. Olivier Mbaizo was the first active Union player to make a World Cup roster, with Cameroon in 2022, but he didn’t get on the field.

Advertisement

Derrick Etienne Jr.: One of a few Haiti players with ties to MLS, Union fans have seen him plenty over his years with the New York Red Bulls, Atlanta, Columbus, and currently Toronto.

Haiti’s Philly connection

Along with the players, Haiti has a significant immigrant population in the Philadelphia region. Local estimates say around 30,000 people here are either from Haiti or have family histories there, with communities in North Philadelphia, Olney, and East Mount Airy. As of last December, some 12,000 had Temporary Protected Status from the U.S. government.

Historic ties between Philadelphia and Haiti date back centuries, to when slaves and slaveholders fled the Haitian revolution in 1793.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Ale Ayiti: Philly’s Haitian Americans celebrate a rare World Cup bid | Sabrina Vourvoulias

Make sure you check out …

For a taste of Haiti:

For a Haitian feast in Philly, get to Gou, says food writer Hira Qureshi: You’ll find fritay platters, flaky pâté pastries, griot, Rasta pasta, and hearty stews at this Olney BYOB. Crowd favorites include the zel poul (fried chicken wings glazed with mango-flavored Rhum Barbancourt, jerk seasoning, and Faye’s hot honey) and Gou’s signature plantain cups — crispy plantain shells with spicy pikliz slaw and generous heaps of shrimp, lambi (conch), oxtail, or griot.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Check out the Inquirer's curated list of the 76 best restaurants in the Philly area

Owned by husband-wife duo Imma and Emmanuel Laguerre and partner Yves Atoulon, Gou is one of the most exciting Caribbean restaurants in Philly’s dining scene, which is why you’ll find it on The 76, The Inquirer’s annual list of essential area restaurants. 📍5734 Old Second St., ☎️ 267-335-4176, instagram.com/gouphilly

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to navigate getting to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of all things soccer right here!