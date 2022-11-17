It’s the biggest single sport tournament the world over, and yet a key element of all the fuss is a trophy that isn’t all that large compared to others (looking at you, Stanley Cup).

Also, if we’re being technical, the trophy awarded to the winner of the World Cup isn’t even a cup.

Let’s break down the trophies being handed out at the World Cup.

To be fair to the name of the tournament, the original Jules Rimet trophy, named after longest-serving FIFA president, the man who proposed the competition in the first place, had a cup. In 1983 it was stolen and has never resurfaced.

The World Cup trophy

The new trophy created to take the place of the Jules Rimet also took his name, but it wasn’t a replica of the original trophy. Instead, it was completely redesigned. The cup element was no longer a feature. It is now a globe atop two figures.

Despite not being particularly large, it is quite heavy. That’s because it is made mostly of 18 karat gold and malachite.

» READ MORE: Ten star players to watch at the 2022 World Cup

It is awarded to the winning team after the final match and usually held aloft and triumphantly by the team’s captain.

The Golden Ball

This award is given to the player judged to be the best in the tournament by the FIFA technical committee and members of the media who vote from a short list provided by the FIFA committee. Following the Olympic style, there are silver and bronze balls awarded to the runner-up and third-place finishers.

The Golden Ball has been awarded since 1982 (though the technical committee also evaluated past tournaments and decided retroactive winners) and winners include Diego Maradona, Brazil’s Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi, who notably won it in 2014, though his Argentina squad did not win the tournament.

Golden Boot

There isn’t voting done for this award - it is simply earned by scoring the most goals. If players are tied when the tournament ends, the first tie-breaker is the player who scored the most goals from the run of play, instead of via a penalty kick.

The most common number of goals scored by the winner of the Golden Boot is six, which has been the winning total eight times.

Golden Glove

The official award for the best goalkeeper in the tournament has existed since 1994. This one is determined by the FIFA technical committee and though saves are taken into great consideration, the award is not given automatically to the goalkeeper who has the most saves.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia has strong connections to the U.S. team players and staff in past World Cups

Best Young Player Award

The FIFA technical committee awards this honor to the person deemed the best player at the World Cup who is also 21 years of age or younger when the tournament is played.

It remains, thus far, the only major FIFA World Cup award a United States men’s national team player has ever won, when Landon Donovan claimed it in 2002. The United States reached the quarterfinals of that tournament.

However, midfielder Claudio Reyna, the captain of the American squad that same year, did make the FIFA all-tournament squad named at the end of the competition.

» READ MORE: What to watch for: 50 things about the World Cup

It so happens that he is the father of Gio Reyna, a member of the current USMNT. Gio wasn’t yet born when his father and Donovan played in the 2002 World Cup, so he is age eligible for the Young Player award and has the skill to possibly win it if he has a good tournament.