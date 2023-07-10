American League opens as slim favorites to win 2023 MLB All-Star game in Seattle

The midsummer classic is here for Major League Baseball — the 2023 All-Star festivities are set to begin Monday night with the Home Run Derby and concluding with the All-Star Game on Tuesday from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Two Phillies were named as All-Star reserves, right fielder Nick Castellanos and reliever Craig Kimbrel, matching the number of Phillies in the last two All-Star games as well.

The best of the best from the American League and National League will face off on Tuesday night, a chance for the AL to extend its All-Star Game winning streak to 10 games.

All-time, the AL holds a 47-43-2 record over the NL, winning 16 of the past 19 matchups overall dating back to 2003. As no surprise with their recent dominance in the game, the AL opened as the favorite to win its 10th consecutive All-Star Game at FanDuel.

Here’s a look at the odds as of Monday morning with baseball officially at its break.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel

2023 All-Star Game odds (via FanDuel)

Money line: AL: -120; NL: +102 Spread line: AL: -1.5 (+176); NL: +1.5 (-215) Run total over/under: 7.5

The American League won last year’s matchup, 3-2, with last year’s over/under set at either 7.5 or 8 runs. Five of the last six All-Star games scored seven or fewer runs in total, with the exception of the 2018 game, which yielded 14 total runs.

It’s typically a pitching duel in the midsummer classic, and with aces like Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-3, 3.04 ERA) and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (9-2, 2.85 ERA) set to hit the mound, it could be a long day for hitters.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was voted in as both a pitcher and batter, but a lingering finger issue could limit him to just hitting. Still, he’s the best player in baseball and could create some fireworks on Tuesday night.