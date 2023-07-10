Mets slugger Pete Alonso is the favorite to win the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle

One of the most popular and talked about events during MLB All-Star festivities is the Home Run Derby, in which eight sluggers across baseball compete for bragging rights as the most prolific slugger.

From Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton hitting 28 home runs in the first round in 2008 to Aaron Judge hitting four 500-foot home runs in 2017, the derby never fails to give us iconic moments.

After having Kyle Schwarber in the derby last year, there are no Phillies in Monday’s competition in Seattle, but the NL East will still be represented, with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets looking to win his third derby over the last four contests.

Outfielder Juan Soto, now with the San Diego Padres, was the 2022 champion, edging then-rookie slugger Julio Rodriguez, who took out Alonso last year in the semifinals. Soto opted not to return, but the Mariners’ Rodriguez will be back, facing Alonso in a rematch from last year. Rodriguez is looking to become the fourth hitter to win the derby in his home city.

Alonso is the favorite to win the derby in this year’s field.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home Run Derby odds (via BetMGM)

Pete Alonso, Mets: +300 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +350 Luis Robert Jr., White Sox: +450 Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: +500 Adolis Garcia, Rangers: +650 Randy Arozarena, Rays: +1000 Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +1200 Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +2000

The Mets slugger opens as a small favorite heading into the derby, valued at +275 odds, over Guerrero, who is looking for revenge after losing to Alonso in the 2019 derby. Alonso is tied for third in home runs in MLB this season with Luis Robert Jr. and Mookie Betts, all hitting 26 homers and in the derby field.

Rodriguez has 13 homers, tied for the second lowest of all players in the field.

Round 1 favorites

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

All odds are from BetMGM as of Friday. The matchup that should catch bettors’ eyes is the Betts-Guerrero battle, in which the lower-seeded Guerrero is a significant favorite over Betts.

Oddsmakers see the matchup between García and Arozarena as the closest of the four, with García as the slight favorite, although Arozarena is catching most of the betting action.