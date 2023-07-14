The WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas will have the feel of a pickup game, with captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart choosing their teams among the eligible All-Stars.

The reigning league MVP, Wilson is continuing her dominant play for the Las Vegas Aces this season, having the highest field goal percentage of her career (53.2%) and averaging 19.7 points.

Her All-Star captain counterpart and the odds leader to win WNBA MVP this season, Stewart, is averaging career highs in points (23.1), rebounds (9.8) and assists (4.1) while leading the New York Liberty to the second-best record in the WNBA and two wins over Eastern Conference foe Connecticut.

The teams were finalized in a draft, with Wilson picking Aces teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum, plus do-it-all Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas, among others. Among Stewart’s selections were teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot plus Philly native Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky.

Team Wilson, which won by 22 points in last year’s matchup, has opened as a favorite to win Saturday at Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the early betting odds for the game.

Odds are courtesy of Caesars, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

WNBA All-Star Game odds (via Caesars)

Money line: Team Wilson: -210; Team Stewart: +175 Point spread: Team Wilson -5.5 Over/Under: 249.5

Last year, Team Stewart entered the game as a 1.5-point favorite at Caesars, with the over/under set at 258.5, both of which did not hit. Last year’s score total hit at 246 points in a 134-112 Team Wilson victory. Plum took home the game’s MVP last year after scoring 30 points, shooting 12-for-18 from the field (5-for-11 from three).

Since the start of player drafts for the WNBA All-Star Game in 2018, no captain has won the award.