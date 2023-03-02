Sixers blast Miami Heat, 119-96, without Joel Embiid to begin five-game road trip

MIAMI — A popular question has persisted for the 76ers: How can they survive the minutes when MVP contender Joel Embiid does not play?

Embiid never took the floor Wednesday night at Miami-Dade Arena, sitting out with left foot soreness during the Sixers’ stretch of six games in eight days.

Yet the Sixers found a way to win without their superstar, using a second-quarter onslaught to blow past the Heat, 119-96, and rebound from Monday’s home defeat against the opponent that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs.

The Sixers, who now are 9-5 when Embiid does not play this season, outscored the Heat, 37-15, during that decisive second quarter to flip a four-point deficit into a 20-point advantage. They held Miami to 5-of-19 shooting in the period, including 1-of-8 from three. Seven of the Sixers’ field-goal makes in the period came from long range, and they did not commit a turnover.

Miami got within 11 when Gabe Vincent hit a jumper with about four minutes to play in the third quarter before a 9-0 Sixers spurt, capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Maxey, pushed their advantage back out to 20. The Sixers’ lead grew to 25 when Jalen McDaniels sank two free throws early in the fourth quarter.

Maxey led all scorers with 27 points and added seven assists, and four rebounds, while James Harden finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Tobias Harris totaled 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Sixers (40-21) also went 22-of-22 from the free-throw line.

Embiid, the NBA’s second-leading scorer entering Wednesday, has managed his foot soreness for weeks but had not missed a game since Jan. 21 at the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers are on the front end of a back-to-back and will play Thursday at the Dallas Mavericks. After that, they will continue their road trip at the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, the Indiana Pacers on Monday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Tucker, Reed man the middle

Without Embiid, P.J. Tucker started as a small-ball center. Yet backup Paul Reed provided the biggest lift inside, finishing with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in an active 29 minutes.

Reed totaled 10 points and six rebounds in the first half, helping fuel the 28-11 run that propelled the Sixers to a 62-49 lead.

Tucker, who got an enthusiastic introduction from the Heat’s public address announcer in his first game back in the arena he called home last season, finished with five points on 2-of-6 shooting and three rebounds in 19 minutes.

Rotations, rotations

With Tucker shifting to center, Maxey moved back into the starting lineup alongside Harden and De’Anthony Melton in the backcourt. Maxey scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting while playing the entire first quarter. He also played the duration of the third period.

Harden, meanwhile, anchored the unit of mostly reserves during the second-quarter scoring surge. Danuel House Jr. (six points, two rebounds), who has been out of the rotation for the better part of two months, was a surprising first sub. Shake Milton (12 points on 5-of-11 shooting) also provided a nice burst off the bench.

Stretch forward Georges Niang, meanwhile, was out of the rotation after playing only seven minutes in Monday’s loss to the Heat.