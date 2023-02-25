P.J. Tucker emerges as a small-ball center option for the Sixers

Doc Rivers told P.J. Tucker before the All-Star break that he likely would play more small-ball center down the stretch. The veteran has not spent much time there with the 76ers but has significant experience with it throughout his career, including when rotations shrink during the playoffs.

Rivers did not expect to turn to such a lineup in the Sixers’ first game back from the All-Star break. Yet the coach went to that look early in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies, for a four-minute stretch before Joel Embiid returned. Tucker initially played with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen McDaniels, and Georges Niang, before Tobias Harris replaced Niang.

On paper, the Sixers’ deficit initially grew from nine points to 12 during that portion of the game. Then, they chipped away to get back within five — sparked by a Tucker steal that led to a Harden and-1 layup — to begin their late surge. Rivers called that stretch without Embiid “huge.”

“I don’t think we’ve done anything a lot this season,” Tucker said of being thrust into the role. “We’ve changed up so much. It’s been all over the place. It’s just guys being ready to go out there and do whatever it takes to win nightly. It’s going to be different nightly.”

Thursday’s strategy was part of Rivers’ continued experimentation with the non-Embiid minutes. Veteran center Dewayne Dedmon, who will miss Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics with hip tightness, has not yet made his Sixers debut after signing off the buyout market less than two weeks ago. Paul Reed has replaced Montrezl Harrell as the backup center the past five games.

Reed gaining comfort with Harden

Reed’s move back into the rotation has yielded more time playing in the pick and roll with Harden, including at the start of the second quarter against Memphis.

The third-year center said he now has a more awareness of how to create better spacing, which generates driving lanes for Harden to get downhill and either finish at the rim or find teammates for open shots. Harden enters Saturday leading the NBA with 10.7 assists per game.

“The more picks I set for him, the better we understand each other,” Reed said. " … It’s been a process. I feel like we still have more chemistry to grow.”

