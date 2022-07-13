97.5 The Fanatic found not one but two replacements for Mike Missanelli.

The Fanatic is pairing former Phillies pitcher Ricky Bottalico and weekend host Hunter Brody with Missanelli’s former cohost Tyrone Johnson in a new afternoon show that will air from 2 to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 1. Jen Scordo will continue to handle news updates and act as the “ringmaster” of the show, which will be called The Best Show Ever? and simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“We wanted to build something like nothing else on the air in town,” Chuck Damico, the radio station’s program director, told The Inquirer. “I’m expecting this group to sound great together because they’ll offer a lot of different perspectives and takes, and there will be somebody within this dynamic for everyone to relate to.”

That’s one of the reasons behind the show’s unique title, which Damico said was aspirational.

“The name grew out of a collaborative process started by Tyrone and our group and the folks at NBC Sports Philadelphia,” Damico said. " We believe a show built like this in a city like this with a diverse and dedicated and talented crew has the potential to be the best show ever.”

Crossing Broad was first to report on the new show, which The Fanatic made official Wednesday afternoon. Bottalico will continue to appear on Phillies pre- and postgame coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia, where he has a well-earned reputation for not holding back his opinions. As a result, he’ll join the radio broadcast remotely from a studio at the Wells Fargo Center when the Phillies are playing.

The new hosts will have big shoes to fill. Before Missanelli’s abrupt exit from the station at the end of May, he was easily The Fanatic’s most popular personality (although he regularly finished behind 94.1 WIP’s duo of Jon Marks and Ike Reese in the ratings). It remains unclear exactly why The Fanatic and Missanelli decided to part ways so suddenly after a successful 12-year run together.

“Good luck to those guys,” Missanelli said of the new hosts.

Bottalico spent 12 seasons in the majors, seven across two stints with the Phillies, where he was named an All-Star in 1996. After retiring in 2005, Bottalico became an analyst for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies’ triple-A affiliate, during their inaugural season in 2008. He joined then-Comcast SportsNet as a Phillies analyst in 2009, and has been with the station ever since.

While most of his experience has been on television, this won’t be Bottalico’s first time hosting a radio show. For several years he cohosted Baseball Insiders on WBCB-AM 1490 out of Levittown alongside John Brazer, the longtime director of fun and games for the Phillies. He’s also been a regular contributor on The Fanatic’s morning show, hosted by John Kincade.

“Ricky is a real talent, a great personality, and a total straight shooter. He understands the city, the fan base, does a great job on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and sounds great on the radio,” Damico said. “He is the perfect person for this role on the show.”

Johnson and Scordio will be familiar voices in the time slot. Both worked alongside Missanelli — Johnson joined as a producer in 2017, while Scordio was added in 2021 after Natalie Engeloff left for Parx’s Casino — and have continued cohosting following his departure. Johnson also cohosts Sixers Outsiders with Krystle Rich on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and until recently hosted a Saturday morning show on The Fanatic.

“If you don’t like me, great. I will now be diluted with people you do like,” Johnson said on Wednesday’s show while announcing the new team. “If you do like me, also great, because I will still be here.”

The new voice of the bunch is Brody, a South Jersey native who joined The Fanatic in March 2021 to host weekends. Brody previously cohosted the afternoon drive-time show on 97.3 ESPN in South Jersey alongside Mike Gill, and has more than 20,000 subscribers on his Brodes Media YouTube channel.

“Fans are going to hear a very passionate style with no ego. He’s just a huge fan, like everybody out there,” Gill said of Brody. “He’s a hard worker, man. I give him a ton of credit for blending his passion and his fandom into this opportunity.”

Damico said Brody, 27, is one of the most driven young broadcasters he’s ever come across, calling him “a real student of sports talk broadcasting.”

“He brings great energy, a young perspective, and is very positive,” Damico said. “He’s a little bit of a wild card, and I think it would be a lot of fun to watch and hear him contribute and grow.”

The new show is just the latest change to upend the Philly media world. Longtime WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi is retiring at the end of the year, with a replacement to be named sometime this month. His colleague Ray Didinger hosted his final show at the station in May, and also retired from his role cohosting the Eagles pre- and postgame show on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also looking for a replacement for Seth Joyner.

On the television news front, meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz retired after 27 years at NBC10 in May. 6ABC’s Jim Gardner already say goodbye to viewers at 11 p.m., and is giving up his anchor desk on the 6 p.m. edition of Action News at the end of the year.