Like any Thursday, Jason Myrtetus spent four hours on the air co-hosting the midday show on 97.5 The Fanatic.
When the show was over, he found out he was no longer employed by the station.
Myrtetus, who also acted as the station’s assistant program director, was laid off as part of nationwide cuts across many Beasley Media Group radio stations. He announced his departure on Twitter following Thursday’s show, noting that he was “not sure what’s next and will take some time to figure that out.”
“I was blindsided. Show was doing great and had grown a ton. And yet somehow I get clipped,” Myrtetus told the Inquirer. “I worked so hard in multiple capacities for the station, and to have it end like this is very disappointing.”
Eric Johnson, The Fanatic’s program director, declined to comment on Myrtetus, but did say co-host Anthony Gargano would continue on middays as a solo host. Producer Andrew Salciunas will also remain on the show. It’s unclear how many people lost their jobs at Beasley stations locally and nationally, but Johnson said no other Fanatic staffers were impacted by the layoffs.
Myrtetus was among the few hosts on Philly sports talk radio willing to speak at length about the Flyers, who often receive little coverage in favor of the city’s three other main sports teams. Myrtetus also co-hosts the Stick 2 Hockey podcast on Wildfire Radio.
The move comes as ratings were up at The Fanatic compared to last year. But while Gargano and Myrtetus were doing better in the ratings, they still finished behind 94.1 WIP’s duo of Joe DeCamara and former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie in the latest quarterly ratings book.