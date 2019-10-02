Both 94.1 WIP and 97.5 The Fanatic grew their radio ratings among male listeners between the ages of 25 to 54 (the most important demographic for both stations) during every daypart compared to last summer, according to numbers obtained by the Inquirer. But it was WIP that remained dominant, finishing first place overall in the market (Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to noon,) well ahead of The Fanatic, which ended the quarter in fourth place.