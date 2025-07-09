The American Century Championship field is full of Philly athletes and celebs. Here’s how to watch them.

Jason and Travis Kelce are the two reigning long drive champions at the American Century Championship, the annual celebrity charity golf tournament on the shores of Lake Tahoe. This year, Travis has upped the ante with one of his close friends, Patrick Bacon, motivating him to meet his weight loss goal — or risk having to hit the course looking like a member of the Blue Man Group.

“He’s been trying to lose weight, so I told him, ‘All right, I’ll make you a bet for Tahoe. If you get down 25 pounds by Tahoe, I’ll give you 10 bands,’” Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights. “He said, ‘All right, deal.’ I said, ‘All right, but I don’t want money. I want, if you lose the bet, you have to do a round at Tahoe dressed as the Blue Man Group.”

Advertisement

So, if you tune in and Travis’ caddie is painted blue, that’s what happened.

Here’s what you need to know about the tournament in Stateline, Nev., which will feature a number of Philly local sports figures …

What is the American Century Championship?

The American Century Championship is the summer’s biggest celebrity golf tournament. The charity event drew many of the country’s most prominent athletes and celebrities and a record 77,049 fans to the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in 2024, and it’s set to be even bigger in 2025.

What is the format of the tournament?

The American Century Championship is a 54-hole tournament, rather than a standard 72-hole event like what you would see on the PGA Tour. But that’s hardly the biggest difference. The event also utilizes a modified Stableford scoring system, in which points are awarded based on the score achieved on each hole.

Double eagle: 10 points Hole-in-one: 8 points Eagle: 6 points Birdie: 3 points Par: 1 point Bogey: 0 points Double Bogey: -2 points

In other words, it’s one of the few golf events in which a higher score is actually better.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce is stealing the show in Lake Tahoe, chugging beers and ripping 320-yard drives

Who is competing in Tahoe?

There are 90 athletes and celebrities set to compete throughout the weekend, several with local ties. Former Philly athletes like Jason Kelce, Charles Barkley, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino, Jayson Werth, and Seth Curry are expected to tee it up in Tahoe. Two years ago, Curry’s brother Steph, one of the favorites to win this year after winning in 2023, sank the first hole-in-one in tournament history.

Current 76er Kyle Lowry, who along with Kelce played in the pro-am at the Truist Championship in May, will play along with Philly-area natives Matt Ryan and Cathy Engelbert and celebrities Miles Teller and Rob McElhenney Mac. They’ll all be raising money for the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, with all proceeds from the tournament going to charity.

How much money is on the line?

The total purse is $750,000, with the winner receiving $150,000, but many golfers donate their winnings back to charity. Here’s a breakdown of the payouts.

First place: $150,000 Second place: $70,000 Third place: $40,000 Fourth place: $30,000 Fifth place: $25,000

How can I watch it?

Events in Tahoe start today with the celebrity-am (where amateurs get to play with the athletes and celebs), but the real tournament’s three rounds run from Friday to Sunday, all televised live on Peacock. The final two rounds will air simultaneously on NBC.