The Philadelphia Inquirer received nine Top 10 awards in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national awards contest, the organization announced this week.
The Inquirer, which earned APSE’s “triple crown” for Top 10 honors in three section categories (website, daily print, special print), competes in the category that includes the largest sports journalism organizations in the country. Only the Washington Post, which earned the top category’s only “grand slam” (top 10 in all four section categories), finished with more overall Top 10s in this year’s contest. The Inquirer had last earned a triple crown in 2017.
“In such a hyper-competitive landscape, no sports department is as dedicated as this one,” said Stan Wischnowski, executive editor and senior vice president of The Inquirer. “This team works around the clock to serve one of the most passionate sports fan bases in America. It’s extremely gratifying that these impartial editor-judges ranked our Inquirer team among the nation’s best for our digital and print sports report.”
Inquirer Sports earned Top 10 honors for the following:
- Website / Digital
- Daily print section
- Special print section (Eagles season preview)
- Explanatory writing (Aaron Carter’s Hunger Games series opener, on how food insecurity affects high school athletes in Philadelphia)
- Feature writing (Mike Sielski’s story about Joe Savoldi: football star, pro wrestler, American spy)
- Beat writing (Jeff McLane, Eagles)
- Multimedia publishing (T.J. Furman’s analysis showing why LeBron James’ late career is the best in NBA history)
- Action photo (Michael Bryant)
- Feature photo (Heather Khalifa)
The sports staff also earned honorable-mention recognition for its Sunday print section, and for the Daily News’ Phillies preview section.