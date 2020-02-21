The Inquirer, which earned APSE’s “triple crown” for Top 10 honors in three section categories (website, daily print, special print), competes in the category that includes the largest sports journalism organizations in the country. Only the Washington Post, which earned the top category’s only “grand slam” (top 10 in all four section categories), finished with more overall Top 10s in this year’s contest. The Inquirer had last earned a triple crown in 2017.