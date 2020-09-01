It was Ashley who had pointed out to his father a few years back that Mo may have been the first Black high school basketball player to go play at a predominantly white university in the south. Mo had never thought of it that way. He’d worked at the University of Maryland high school camp as a counselor while in high school. He hadn’t thought of it as the South. At St. Joseph’s Prep, he’d been the only Black player on the team. He got to Maryland, there were eight.