Media’s game in Little League World Series a dream come true for Austin Crowley

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Austin Crowley dreamt of what this moment would be like.

But now, it’s a reality.

“It’s a dream come true,” Crowley told The Inquirer prior to Wednesday’s morning’s opening ceremonies at Volunteer Stadium. “Last year I came here as a fan, dreaming that we would come next year.”

So is Media Little League’s appearance in the 76th edition of the Little League World Series a result of a manifestation from Crowley?

Sure, you can call it that. But there’s also a point to be made that it wasn’t.

“We put in all the work to be here, so we deserve to be here,” Crowley said.

Tonight, Crowley will get to live out that dream for real when he takes the mound as the starting pitcher for Media in its opening-round game against Needville (TX) at Howard J. Lamade Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN).

“I’m a little nervous (but) more excited than anything,” said Crowley on getting the nod for Game 1. “I know we’re going to have a big home crowd. I’m excited to go out there and do what I do and just play like it’s any other game.”

Experience of a lifetime, bond serves as special weapon

The 12-year-old Crowley knows competing in the Little League World Series is something he will never “get to do again,” so he is taking it all in.

“(Got to) take advantage of the opportunities,” Crowley said.

His teammates have as well since their arrival in South Williamsport, forming new relationships with the other 19 teams in the tournament in “The Grove,” which serves as the players lodge for all the teams during their stay.

This was visible Wednesday morning prior to the opening ceremonies as members of the Delco team gave hugs or dabbed up other players as they walked by them alongside the fence as they awaited to walk into Volunteer Stadium.

“It’s really cool meeting all the other teams, talking to all the teams from the different countries and learning new languages,” Crowley said.

He added: “We like to play ping pong against all the different teams …. Everything is so close that whenever we want to, we can go meet other teams.”

The summer baseball season is a grueling one, as teams, like Media, have been playing almost every weekend since the end of May. But for Crowley, he said he wouldn’t have wanted to spend his summer with a different group of friends and that it all has been worth it.

“I’m going to think about it next year and wish I had one more practice or one more game with them,” Crowley said.

It’s the by-product of the tight knit the Media team has built — as some of the players have been playing with each other since tee ball — which according to Crowley, is his team’s secret weapon heading into the tournament.

“We’ve been together since we were 6, 7 and 8 years old,” Crowley said. “I’ve known these kids my whole life and I can trust them with whatever. It’s great to know they’re pretty much part of my family at this point.”

Sticking with the plan

Crowley, who has been Media’s ace this summer, said he has modeled some of his pitching after his favorite pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.

Even though Skenes’ professional career hasn’t been long, as he was taken as the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s MLB draft, he has been studying the former LSU Tiger for quite some time.

“I like the way he throws pitches and (his) confidence,” Crowley said. “I like to think of myself close to him because he’s a tall kid (too).”

Crowley emulated that confidence on the mound in Media’s Mid-Atlantic Region championship win over Northwest Washington, D.C. last Friday, as he tossed five scoreless innings while striking out 13 hitters.

“Austin pitched awesome (for us),” manager Tom Bradley said.

He will now look to replicate that performance tonight against Needville. The key? To keep throwing strikes and trust his defense behind him.

Nate Saleski, the lone catcher on Media’s roster, will serve as Crowley’s battery mate once again.

“He catches everything,” said Crowley on the relationship he has formed with Saleski. “He sticks it and frames it. That’s all I need.”

Crowley has a three pitch repertoire — fastball, curveball and sinker — and is said to be working on a fourth pitch, a changeup. But it is the four-seam that is his favorite and has been his most effective pitch this summer.

“I like it because it runs (the plate) a little bit,” Crowely said.

Like most pitchers, Crowley has his own superstitions — a cold shower and a bacon egg and cheese sandwich for breakfast — but he remains cool minded heading into his biggest start of his career on the grandest of stages.

“I’ve been practicing the past two summers for this,” said Crowley on what will be going through his mind as he delivers his first pitch. “I know if I can trust myself and relax, I will be able to do what I need to do and it will pay off.”

