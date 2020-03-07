Again, this was not merely the Greenberg Show Saturday. Aubree Brown, her senior teammate, is a guard with a superior sense of the court, a second point guard, second in the CAA in assists. Junior point guard Hannah Nihill had four steals and eight assists and somehow led Drexel with five rebounds, and those weren’t just balls bounding out to her. She went inside and scrapped for them, ignoring the usual facts and expectations about her 5-feet, 3 inches. Sophomore guard Keishana Washington hit a lot of Saturday’s biggest shots, finishing with 18 points in 27 minutes, and a +/- of 24 befitting her importance.