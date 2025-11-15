Ballers’ grand opening celebration features a pickleball exhibition match with Terrell Owens

Under the 75-foot ceilings of the century-old building, formerly known as the Delaware Generating Station, hundreds of attendees dressed in cocktail apparel swarmed around one of six pickleball courts to watch a former Eagles legend in action.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens partnered with the No. 3 pickleball player in the world Connor Garnett to compete against Ballers owner David Gutstadt and the voice of Major League Pickleball Kaitlyn Kerr in an exhibition match. With the score tied 9-9, Owens’ smile slowly faded and he tucked his chain into his t-shirt.

“I can’t let them beat me too much,” Owens said. “So, I had to tighten up a little bit, get my game on.”

The exhibition match, along with two other matches with different pairings, headlined the grand opening celebration of Philadelphia’s latest sports complex, Ballers. The venue, which has investments from about 40 athletes and sports figures, including Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey and Sixers/New Jersey Devils partner David Blitzer, serves as more than just a sports facility.

“I like to say that we are more than a sports facility because we focus on hospitality and we’re a real social community,” said Ballers co-founder Amanda Potter. “Unlike a country club, we’re not private, we are not members only. But we say membership makes it better because we do have a few member only amenities.”

Ballers features a 3,700-square-foot turf field, six pickleball courts, four golf simulators with swing plates, three courts for the racquet game padel, two squash courts, a golf practice area, and a cafe. The venue also includes a bar and restaurant.

Members get more amenities than the general public — including access to a gym, a recovery suite with cold plunges, saunas, massage chairs, and locker rooms. The membership fees start at $110 a month.

“This is one of the best facilities in the country,” Owens said. “Definitely one of the top two that I’ve been to. Like I said, I like this environment. People are very hospitable. You’re welcome with open arms. This is the place to be.”

Friday’s grand opening wasn’t the first time Owens made his way onto the pickleball court. In retirement, the six-time Pro Bowler would consider himself a pickleball addict. The addiction started last year when he was introduced to the sport by former defensive end, and good friend, Marcellus Wiley.

“He invited me out, kind of around this time last year,” Owens said. “I became addicted. But, I saw it as a challenge. Definitely, something out of the norm. Really just off the charts for what I usually do. I’m usually bowling, playing ping pong, or playing basketball. So, this is definitely something new. And like I said, I looked at it like a challenge and I’ve gotten better since last year.”

Owens began playing in different pickleball tournaments, including the most recent Celebrity Pickleball Tournament in Dallas earlier this month, which also included NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and six-time MLB All-Star J.D. Martinez.

Owens hopes to compete in “serious” tournaments for the Association of Pickleball Players. He’s even bringing that same swag he brought to the gridiron onto the pickleball court with his own performance line Prototype, which features a separate pickleball collection called Cross Court Essentials.

“[That’s] obviously ideal for this facility here,” Owens said. “This is 50,000-plus square feet. If you’ve walked around, you’ve seen it. This is a power plant that they’ve renovated. This is like a whole house of pickleball. So, I wanted to add some value with the merch.”

Potter hopes Ballers can be the perfect bonding spot in Philly for pickleball addicts, like Owens, as well as anyone else interested in picking up a racquet or golf club.

“We hope it’s just a new way to bond,” Potter said. “Whether you’re a beginner in any of our sports or you’re at the advanced level. We want people to bond over activities, wellness, and that’s what we hope people get out of it. We love the idea that people can play together, they can be active together, and then they can do what humans have always done — eat together.”