Fans show love to Philly’s Eddie Alvarez at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s KnuckleMania press conference

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is making its way to Philadelphia, headlined by former UFC champion — and Philadelphia native — Eddie Alvarez. At KnuckleMania 5, Kensington’s own Alvarez will stand across from former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens. The main event matchup will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 25 and will be broadcasted live on DAZN.

Before the event, the company held its first press conference at the 2300 Arena. The event was hosted by founder and president of BKFC — and another Philly native — David Feldman. Here’s everything you missed from Tuesday’s press conference …

Philly shows love to their own Eddie Alvarez

Alvarez was greeted with a heroes welcome — but the same can’t be said about his opponent Stephens.

Alvarez, 40, is the first fighter to win titles in both Bellator and the UFC — holding the lightweight championship in both promotions. But none of that compares to headlining the Wells Fargo Center in front of the Philly faithful, he said.

“This is the pinnacle of my career,” Alvarez said. “I’ve won world titles all over. I’ve traveled to Asia, the Phillippines, Costa Rica, Canada, Russia. I went everywhere seeking the best guys in the world and to come full circle and come to the Wells Fargo Center in front of the city that kind of made me who I am and made me fight the way I did. It’s storybook. I couldn’t ask for something better.”

Alvarez last fought in Philly at the Liacouras Center in 2010 during his stint with Bellator. Now, Alvarez is 1-1 in the BKFC ring, with his last appearance in December 2023 when he lost to Mike Perry by second-round TKO.

“Eddie has fought for us twice already and Philadelphia really took notice then,” Feldman told the Inquirer. “Now he could potentially be closing his career out here in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center with the largest attendance in combat sports here, it’s amazing. He fought at the Liacouras Center and sold that out. I wanted to put a little cherry on top for this one and Eddie Alvarez is that cherry on top here.”

Stephens throws shots at Philly

Alvarez’s opponent, Stephens, has better success in BKFC with a 2-0 record — including a win over a top five contender Jimmie Rivera. But Philly fans did not give a warm welcome to the Iowa native.

The fans were quick to boo Stephens every time he grabbed the mic. A clearly irritated Stephens poked fun at fans in attendance saying “He’s [Alvarez] just like Philly. Great place, right? But you guys are runners up. You’re second best and you always will be. You guys [expletive] blow it every time.”

In the heated exchange between Stephens and fans in attendance, fans responded “you’re going to need security getting out of this building.” This interaction was exactly what Feldman was expecting.

“It’s just so real,” Feldman said. “Listen, there may not be the nicest people in Philly but they will tell you how they feel. They’re so real about it. That’s what makes this awesome because they have a bunch of authentic people that are going to be in that crowd.”

Undercard announcements including Bryce Hall’s return

Feldman announced on Tuesday that seven Philly fighters will be joining the KnuckleMania 5 card at the Wells Fargo Center alongside Stephens and Alvarez. Among those fighters: Miguel Cartagena, Cody Russell, Patrick Brady, and Travis Thompson.

But the main announcement of the night was that TikTok star Bryce Hall will make his return to BKFC at KnuckleMania 5 against Kimbo Slice Jr. Hall had one bout under the BKFC banner in 2023 when he defeated BKFC veteran Gee Perez. Meanwhile, Slice Jr. is coming off a loss to O.J. Rose in Misfits Boxing.

Heated face-off

Alvarez and Stephens came face-to-face during a heated exchange. After the press conference, the former UFC fighters had their first faceoff before their fight on January 25.

Alvarez typically isn’t one to interact in trash talk but after Stephens disrespected his city, the Philly native was shown exchanging words with Stephens before telling the crowd “I’m going to [expletive] him up.”