Perhaps the air had gone out of the Ben Simmons saga by the time the former Sixers star returned for his first regular-season appearance at the Wells Fargo Center. Or maybe so much time has passed since Simmons demanded a trade and landed with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb 10.

But, whatever the reason, the venom of Philly fans didn’t have much bite when Simmons arrived to warm up in advance of the Sixers’ game against the Nets on Tuesday.

Some fans sported mocking garb and there was a smattering of boos that could be heard as he went through pregame warmups, but Simmons appeared calm. And as The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell noted, he signed autographs and even went into the crowd to interact with fans.

The boos did become a bit more passionate after the game started and Simmons received the ball. He was booed on several touches and hit two free throws as fans let him hear it. His new teammates were there to support him, as Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacted with a shh motion after Simmons knocked down both buckets.

It was clear that the fan reaction was lacking a bit, however, as Stan Van Gundy echoed a similar sentiment during the TNT broadcast, suggesting he “expected better from Philly.”