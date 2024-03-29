Inquirer and Action Network Partnership

Level up your sports betting with expert insights from the Inquirer and Action Network.

The Philadelphia Inquirer has partnered with Action Network, a leading sports media company, to bring you the best possible sports betting experience. This means you’ll get exclusive content directly within the Inquirer that can’t be found anywhere else.

Here’s what this partnership means for you:

Expert Picks and Analysis: Gain valuable insights from professional handicappers and analysts, helping you make informed betting decisions. Educational Content: Learn the ropes of sports betting with responsible gambling info and educational resources. The Latest Promotions: Access exclusive offers and promotions from trusted sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel. Unbiased Reviews: Rest assured that all sportsbook rankings and reviews are objective and not influenced by advertising.

The Action Network and the Inquirer financially benefit when Inquirer readers sign up for trusted, legal sportsbooks and online casinos featured in this content. However, The Inquirer maintains its commitment to journalistic integrity, with a dedicated team reviewing all content from Action Network to ensure it meets the Inquirer’s strict editorial standards, including accuracy, unique coverage, and credible authorship. The Inquirer also controls all programming and can veto content if it does not meet quality standards.

This partnership is about providing Inquirer readers with the best possible tools and information to navigate the world of sports betting and gambling. So, lace up your sneakers (or grab your lucky jersey), and get ready to take your sports fandom to the next level!

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.