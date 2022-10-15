BetMGM are allowing new players who use code INQUIRERMGM when signing-up to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any of Saturday’s games.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you need to enter a sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook in order to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet, with not many welcome offers proving to be more generous than this.

To claim your welcome offer with BetMGM, just sign-up using their bonus code and make a deposit, with you getting your stake from your first bet back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it ends up losing.

There are a variety of games taking place this weekend in the world of sport, with there being no better way to get your betting started than with BetMGM’s welcome offer.

Saturday’s Sporting Action with BetMGM Sportsbook

The Premier League throws up a number of top fixtures today, with all of the likes of Tottenham, Leicester and Everton all in action.

The Turin derby takes place in Italy as Torino and Juventus meet, whilst Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club meet in La Liga in the afternoon.

The MLB Playoffs are still going strong, with the Phillies taking on the Braves, Mariners facing off against the Astros, Yankees going head-to-head with the Guardians and the Padres and Dodgers doing battle.

The NHL also has a number top fixtures, with all the likes of the Maple Leafs, Panthers and Golden Knights in action.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any of Saturday’s sport If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM have $1,000 in bonus funds per month ready to be claimed thanks to their excellent refer-a-friend promo.

Just have a friend to create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus on any market at odds of -200 or more.

$50 in bonus funds will then be yours to use on whichever sports markets you please, with you able to refer 20 friends a month, meaning there’s $1,000 in bonus funds available.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.