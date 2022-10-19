BetMGM’s new sportsbook sign-up offer is allowing players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet and $50 no-deposit bonus to use on today’s sporting action when using bonus code INQUIRERMGM50.

INQUIRERMGM50 is the code you need to enter when creating your account in order to get your generous welcome bonus with BetMGM, one that grants you a $1,000 risk-free bet and $50 no-deposit bonus.

To get involved with this offer, just enter your bonus code when creating your account, with your no-deposit bonus then being granted to you shortly after.

You’ll then need to make your first deposit and place your initial wager on any of today’s sporting action, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager goes on to lose.

Wednesday’s Sporting Action with BetMGM Sportsbook

The world of sports throws up a number of exciting games today from a range of different leagues, with the main action coming from the NBA following the commencement of the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Some of the biggest games from today’s slate see the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls and a new-look New York Knicks team facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Elsewhere, we get a re-do of the 2022 Western Finals as the Phoenix Suns face off against a Dallas Mavericks side that is spearheaded by this year’s MVP favorite, Luka Doncic.

The MLB Playoffs continue today, as the Phillies face off against the Padres following Philly’s Game 1 win on Tuesday, while the Yankees and Astros start their series.

From the Premier League, all of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United are in action, as they take on West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham respectively.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 No Deposit Bonus Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM50 when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account You’ll then be given your $50 in bonus funds Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any of today’s sporting action If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are giving new and current players the chance to get an extra $1,000 in bonus funds every month thanks to their generous refer-a-friend promotion.

All you need to do is get a friend create an account with their sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.