Back the Real Madrid goal line against Bayern Munich in Champions League match on Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund booked a shocking trip to the Champions League Final with a win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. That will be music to the ears of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who will fight for the second berth in the showpiece on Wednesday afternoon at the Bernabeu.

Madrid and Bayern are tied, 2-2, after the first leg, but the betting market is clearly siding with the Spanish giants, who are -230 to advance and -110 to win inside 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Will we have an All-German Final on June 1? Or will Real Madrid continue its hunt for a record 15th title?

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich prediction: Analysis

It’s been a bizarre season for Bayern Munich, but it could completely flip with two more wins.

The Bavarians had their 11-year reign in the Bundesliga come to an end and the team made an announcement midway through the campaign that they would part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the conclusion of the season.

And yet, a win at Madrid on Wednesday would send Bayern to the Champions League Final as a favorite. It could end up being the “best disappointing season” of all-time.

That is much easier said than done, however, as Bayern have been maddeningly inconsistent this season. They especially seem to struggle slowing teams down in transition and that could be a massive issue against a clinical side like Madrid.

While Bayern has taken a step back this season, Real Madrid have seemingly taken a big step forward in 2023-24. The criticism of Madrid in previous years was that they were a well-structured side that waited for a moment of magic to be the difference and that approach was not supposed to be sustainable against other elite teams. Of course, that hasn’t been the case as Madrid won the Champions League in 2022 and was a semifinalist last spring.

Madrid is still that well-structured team, but they’ve also been a consistently dominant offensive side that can punish you in a myriad of ways.

On paper, this is a tough matchup for Bayern’s defense and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them go behind early and have to open things up even more. That should allow for plenty of traffic going towards the Bayern net. I think Real Madrid is worth a bet on the spread.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich prediction: Analysis

The Bet: Real Madrid -1.5 goals (+225, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.