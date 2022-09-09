Week 1 of the NFL season got off to a surprising start Thursday night, when the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills ruined the banner-raising party for last year’s champion Los Angeles Rams and dominated in a 31-10 blowout win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen picked up where he left off, and made fantasy owners and prop bettors of him, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis pretty happy in the process.

Philadelphia football fans get their first look at the revamped Eagles roster Sunday, when the season kicks off in Detroit. Will Jalen Hurts and his new top target, A.J. Brown, start fast? Will the new-look Eagles defense show improvement out of the gate?

Here’s a look at some of our favorite props in the Eagles-Lions matchup Sunday. Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective of the time of writing.

A.J. Brown over 4.5 receptions (-131)

The Eagles receiver seems pretty pumped about starting the season with his new team, alongside Hurts, his longtime friend.

Brown should instantly become Hurts’ favorite target. He’s the best receiver the Eagles have had in quite a few seasons, and look for the Hurts-Brown duo to try to establish an early rhythm against the Lions. Brown averaged more than 8.5 targets per game last season in the 12 full games he played in, catching more than five passes per contest in the process.

Hurts should have better protection than he had most of last season with a healthy starting offensive line in Week 1. With more time, expect Hurts to be able to get the ball out, and he’ll be looking for Brown early and often.

» READ MORE: A look at Eagles player props and odds for the 2022 NFL season

Jake Elliott over 7.5 kicking points (-104)

Two field goals and two extra points? Seems easy enough.

The Eagles should be able to move the ball against a Lions defense that ranked 29th in DVOA last season. The Lions ranked in the bottom five in rushing yards allowed and ninth-worst in passing yards allowed in 2021.

Expect the Eagles to have a lot of snaps in Detroit territory. But considering it’s Week 1, stalled drives on the Detroit side of the field could happen. If “kicking points” aren’t your thing, Elliott to have over 1.5 field goals (-111) is a decent bet. The kicker made at least two field goals in 10 of 17 games last season.

T.J. Hockenson to score the first TD (+1100)

There typically isn’t too much value to be had on touchdown props. Normally you’re giving up some juice compared to the statistical likelihood of the event occurring. That’s probably true here, but 11/1 bets are longshots as it is, and Hockenson to score the first touchdown of the game could be a fun small play to put a couple extra units in your bankroll.

Philadelphia’s defense should be improved in 2022, but until we see it, let’s assume it’s going to give up some yardage in the passing game. Plus, no team gave up more touchdowns to opposing tight ends (14) last year than the Eagles did.

The icing on the cake? This stat, courtesy of Lions PR: Hockenson, playing Sunday in his fourth Week 1 game, is the first tight end in NFL history to produce at least 50 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in each of his first three Week 1 games.

Hockenson is +175 at Caesars to score a touchdown at any point in the game if you’re feeling like you should play it on the safer side.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.