ESPN BET announces launch date, plans to go live in 17 states, including Pennsylvania

ESPN BET will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in 17 states, the Penn Entertainment announced ahead of its earnings call Thursday. That means there will be a new ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code available in the next few weeks. That’s also six days in advance of the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11, broadcast live on ESPN.

Penn Entertainment is transitioning from its Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN BET. The product will remain similar (they overhauled the app this summer, integrating technology from theScore after an acquisition two years ago) but the branding will change.

As part of the transition, ESPN BET will rebrand its flagship betting show, Daily Wager, to ESPN BET Live on Nov. 10. The new ESPN BET product will feature integrations across the network and other digital properties, boosts and recommended bets from ESPN personalities, and exclusivity across content.

ESPN BET will be available in all the same states as Barstool Sportsbook -- Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“In connection with the launch, ESPN will be implementing an initial wave of exclusive integrations targeting their 200 million loyal fans across their linear and digital platforms, including an advertising campaign headlined by SportsCenter anchors Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan,” Penn CEO Jay Snowden said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we will be introducing even deeper platform and media integrations with ESPN over the upcoming months, providing an unmatched and seamless media/betting experience that will appeal to sports fans across the country.”

On Nov. 1, ESPN began integrating ESPN BET odds into its content and products, Snowden said.

ESPN’s licensing deal with Penn is worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion after Penn had acquired Barstool Sports to leverage its brand, then sold it back to founder Dave Portnoy this summer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.