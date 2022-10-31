FanDuel Sportsbook’s welcome offer is ready to be claimed right now and used on any of their markets for MNF’s Browns vs Bengals clash.

No promo code is required in order to claim your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel, making it even easier when signing up and getting involved.

All you’ll need to do is head to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your account, make a deposit and place your first bet on any MNF market that’s available to you.

Once this has been done, you’ll be given your stake back to you in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager goes on to lose.

Monday Night Football odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 47 Moneyline Bengals (-3.5) -110 Over -110 -196 Browns (+3.5) -110 Under -110 +164

The Bengals are rightful favorites to claim the win on Monday Night Football today given they’re joint-top of the division with a 4-3 record after seven weeks.

They could go top with a win given the Ravens have already played, as they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

They’re up against a Browns side that have struggled immensely in recent weeks, with Cleveland losing all of their last four to turn their promising 1-2 start into a poor 2-5 record after seven games.

It’s easy to see why they’re pretty heavy underdogs given this, with the Browns’ chances of making the postseason fading week by week given their current form.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details No code is required for this offer Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit Place your first bet on any MNF market If this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend with FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

$750 in extra bonus funds are available for you to claim thanks to FanDuel’s excellent refer-a-friend offer, with these funds coming in the form fo $500 sportsbook bonuses and $250 casino bonuses.

All you need to do is get a friend to sign-up with FanDuel Sportsbook via your referral link and get them to bet at least $10 on any of their sportsbook markets to receive $50 in bonus funds.

In addition to this, you can claim $25 in casino bonus funds once your friend has wagered $10+ with FanDuel’s casino.

Given you can refer as many a 10 friends, there’s up to $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses ready to be claimed, with there being a total of $750 in bonus funds available.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.