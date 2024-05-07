Bet on Rangers to take Game 2 in second-round series matchup with Hurricanes

The New York Rangers got things on their terms early in Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes and never looked back. The Blueshirts got on the board early, went 2-for-2 on the power play and then held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

It was as good a start for the Rangers as they could have hoped for, but the betting market remains bullish on the Canes for Game 2. Carolina is a -125 favorite at the time of writing.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 prediction: Analysis

There are plenty of people who are perplexed by the bookmakers in this series. Not only did the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy, but they have had plenty of success against this version of the Hurricanes over the years.

The Hurricanes have been one of the best 5-on-5 teams in the NHL for a number of seasons, but their all-action style has not caused many problems for the Rangers, who are happy to let you have the puck and then hit back on the counter. With their terrific playmakers, elite special teams and all-world goaltender, the Blueshirts know they can win any game against any opponent, even if they’re outchanced by a wide margin.

Carolina has added more skill to its ranks over the years, but, like most teams, the Canes can struggle to overcome mistakes or poor goaltending because they’re not an offense that can rely on quick strikes like the Rangers can. New York can erase a mistake or punish one in the blink of an eye.

While I understand why the Hurricanes are the favorite to win Game 2 and were -160 to win the series before it started, there are logical reasons why this matchup hasn’t been kind to them under Rod Brind’Amour. Against most teams, Carolina can pump a ton of rubber at the net and hope the volume leads to scoring chances.

The problem with that strategy against the Rangers is that their goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, isn’t going to get beat cheaply and their offense is setup to maximize the opportunities they create. It’s a quality vs. quantity approach and the Rangers are experts at coming out on top in that battle.

The Canes are a force to be reckoned with against basically every other team in the NHL.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Rangers +105

