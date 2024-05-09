Bet on high scoring Game 2 between the Thunder and Mavericks in WCSF matchup

They say youth and inexperience are roadblocks to success in the NBA playoffs, but don’t tell that to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s because they are one of two teams that has yet to lose a game this postseason, and they sure made it look easy in their 117-95 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

This is the youngest one-seed of all-time we’re talking about.

OKC is putting together an incredibly impressive playoff run, but the pressure ratchets up Thursday night in Game 2.

How will it all play out? Let’s dive into the game and make a prediction.

Mavericks vs. Thunder odds

Team Spread Money line Total Team Mavericks Spread +4.5 (-105) Money line +165 Total o218.5 (-110) Team Thunder Spread -4.5 (-115) Money line -200 Total u218.5 (-110)

Odds via BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Thunder prediction

Most major sportsbooks list the Thunder as 5-point favorites in Game 2. That spread makes perfect sense given OKC’s top-end talent and depth, but a desperate Mavericks team with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has what it takes to pull off the upset and even the series.

With that in mind, I love the over of 218.5 total points. The Thunder should be able to score with relative ease once again, and I doubt Doncic and Irving will be as unproductive as they were in Game 1.

Dallas can’t win with its top two players combining for 39 points on 13-of-33 shooting like they did on Tuesday. While Irving was more limited by his opportunities, Doncic had one of his worst playoff games ever and couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn from deep (1-of-8).

Doncic is dealing with a knee injury, and that is something to consider, but he should still be able to get to his spots and he’s always effective as a passer.

Look for him to get Irving more involved, and also expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play better after scoring two points in Game 1.

Oklahoma City, on the other hand, just needs to stay the course. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has brought his consistent play into the postseason, and it sure didn’t seem like the lights were too bright for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in the first matchup.

The Thunder have the depth to reach high scoring totals as well. Maybe it won’t be Aaron Wiggins or Jaylin Williams who score in double figures, but it could easily be Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace or Isaiah Joe going off for a big night.

OKC’s 3-point shooting variance is the biggest factor that could lower the total. After shooting 45.7% (16-35) from long range in Game 1, the 3-pointers likely won’t fall at the same rate again.

Even though that is something to factor in, the Thunder are not reliant on the 3 the way other teams are, and SGA is fantastic at getting to the free throw line. In other words, OKC isn’t in trouble if the shots aren’t dropping from long range.

Mavericks vs. Thunder pick

While Doncic and Irving should be more productive, I don’t think the Mavericks can slow down the Thunder, so take the over on the total points.

Pick: Over 218.5 points (-110, BetMGM)

