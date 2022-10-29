They did it again. The underdog Phillies won Game 1 for the fourth consecutive time, this time turning a 5-0 deficit against the shoe-in 2022 AL Cy Young winner, Justin Verlander, into a 6-5 extra-innings victory.

And just like the last two times before it, when the beat the Braves and Padres in the opening games of the NLDS and NLCS, the Phillies have gone from series underdog to series favorite.

Here’s a look at the updated World Series odds over at BetMGM.

World Series odds after Game 1

Phillies: -135

Astros: +110

The Phillies were +150 entering the series, with Houston priced at -185. And it looked for a little like the Astros, undefeated in the postseason, were going to be too much for the Phillies. They marched out to a 5-0 lead behind the bat of Kyle Tucker, and had Verlander looking strong.

The Phillies, as they have all postseason, battled back. J.T. Realmuto’s two-run double tied the score in the fifth inning, and then the catcher hit an opposite-field home run just out of the reach of Tucker to start the 10th inning.

The 6-5 Phillies win gives Philadelphia a slight advantage in the series, but also presents Houston bettors with a chance to get the Astros at a better number. Houston, a favorite in Game 2 (-145 at BetMGM) still has some advantages in this series, pitching depth being the most critical.

But would you beat against these Phillies right now?

Realmuto, meanwhile, is now the series MVP favorite at FanDuel.

World Series MVP odds after Game 1

Player Odds J.T. Realmuto, Phillies +350 Bryce Harper, Phillies +440 Kyle Tucker, Astros +550 Jeremy Peña, Astros +1200 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies +1400 Rhys Hoskins, Phillies +1700 Yordan Álvarez, Astros +1700

World Series Game 2 odds (Zack Wheeler vs. Framber Valdez)

Phillies: +120

Astros: -145

Run line: Astros -1.5 (+150) Phillies +1.5 (-185)

Total: 7 runs

