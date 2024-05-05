Bet on top 10 finishes from Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman at Advent Health 400 from Kansas

NASCAR’s running of the Advent 400 from Kansas Speedway takes place Sunday with the usual contenders such as Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin being the odds-on favorites to win. Check out my best bets for the race below from FanDuel, with a head-to-head prop included in it.

NASCAR Advent Health 400 best bets

Bubba Wallace top ten finish: -180

Bubba Wallace hasn’t had the start to his 2024 season many expected after his career best campaign in 2023. The 31 year old ranks just 17th in points and has seen teammate Tyler Reddick have a superior season to him. Last week, Wallace put together a respectable showing before getting caught up in an unfortunate wreck.

Kansas is one of Wallace’s best tracks since joining 23XI Racing. He won at Kansas in 2022 and finished top ten in three of the last five races here He’s earned stage points in every race at Kansas as well. Around now is usually the time in the season when Wallace starts tobuildget momentum, making now a good time to pounce on this bet.

Reddick vs Bell match-up: Bell (+116)

Lady luck has had a bone to pick as of late with Christopher Bell. He has a win at Phoenix to his name, but he’s finished 34th or worse in three of the last four weeks. Meanwhile, Reddick had five top tens before an 11th place finish last week.

I can’t fathom yet another race where Bell is a non-factor. We know his car is capable of being fast, as Joe Gibbs Racing has been fantastic all year. A week of regression is due for Reddick at some point, and a bounce back week for Bell is especially in order. Bet this being the week Bell finishes better than Reddick at nice odds of +116.

Alex Bowman top ten finish: -125

The Hendrick Motorsports driver consistently being slept on is Alex Bowman, who to his credit has been an above average driver. He might only rank 11th in points, but he’s scored five top tens in his last seven races and has qualified well since April began.

Kansas is a track that’s been kind to Bowman. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, he’s placed top ten in seven of 12 races and has finished no worse than 18th. He led 107 laps here in 2022, and -125 odds feel like a bargain for this prop.

