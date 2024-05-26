NASCAR Coca Cola 600 best bets from Charlotte Motor Speedway

One of NASCAR’s crown jewel races that draw the most eyeballs to the product is the Coca Cola 600, which is the longest race on the calendar. I’ve gathered some best bets for this race with last year’s winner Ryan Blaney leading things off.

NASCAR Coca Cola 600 best bets

Ryan Blaney top five finish (+130)

Not only did Blaney win last year’s Coca Cola 600, but he dominated by leading 163 laps and finishing top five in each stage. Although he wrecked out of the race in 2022, he finished third or 13th in four straight race prior at Charlotte.

After lacking speed for most of the season, Ford has been better the last few races. Chris Buescher has been fabulous recently, Brad Keselowski won the last point race, and Joey Logano completely annihilated the field last week in his win. A top five for Blaney at these odds feels like a good bet.

Kyle Busch top ten finish (-140)

If you’re looking for a good prop to throw into a parlay, look no further than Kyle Busch finishing top ten at -140 odds. In his last three Coca Cola 600′s, his average finish is 3.7. Busch has finished top ten in 24 of his 35 races at Charlotte.

He’s also led almost 1,500 laps, which is insane to think about. Busch’s season has been disappointing overall, and he’s in the news for undesirable reasons right now. But throwing that aside, he placed top ten in three of four races recently that came on standard mile or mile and a half tracks.

Elliot vs Keselowski matchup: Keselowski (-108)

In addition to Keselowski winning the last points race two weeks ago at Darlington, he’s sneakily been stacking top fives. He has five top fives including three of his last five point races. He’s qualified better the last two weeks as well.

While Keselowski has been on a steady upward climb, Elliot has been more consistent as a whole. He’s finished within the top 20 every race and has finished top ten in six of the last ten races overall.

Neither driver has especially shined at Charlotte in the last few years, which levels out the matchup from that perspective. I’m banking on the trend of Keselowski’s recently found peaks being higher than Elliot’s consistent floor continuing this week.

Joey Logano top ten finish (+105)

Logano hasn’t finished top ten in a points race since April 7th at Martinsville. Standard oval tracks have been a struggle this year for him, and Charlotte hasn’t been the best track for him throughout his career.

But Logano has qualified well this year and is coming off a momentum building all-star race win where he led 199 of 200 laps. Now feels like the time to bet on him getting better finishes as we enter the back half of the campaign.

