Eagles have value win Super Bowl coming off disappointing end to 2023 season

The 2023 season was one to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles, who dropped six of their last seven games.

However, Philadelphia had another stellar draft last week, a sign they might be headed in the right direction.

In this article, I’ll explain why I believe there’s value in the Eagles’ current Super Bowl odds and why I’m looking to invest.

Devastating finish to 2023

After starting the year with a 10-1 record, Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games, including an embarrassing 32-9 defeat in the playoffs against the Buccaneers. That fast start included a 7-1 record in one-score games that was simply never sustainable, and the advanced metrics suggested the bottom would fall out eventually.

The defense was a significant culprit for the team’s lack of success. The Eagles ranked 29th in defensive EPA/play and particularly struggled against the pass, ranking 28th in PFF’s coverage grades.

The offense performed much better, finishing seventh in adjusted EPA/play, but there was a real disconnect between quarterback Jalen Hurts and former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

The Eagles lost both coordinators after reaching the Super Bowl in 2022, and they never properly replaced Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, both of whom became NFL head coaches.

» READ MORE: Bet the Celtics to cover on road vs Heat Monday in Game 4

Coaching changes

The Eagles acted quickly in the offseason, hiring Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Moore spent one season in Los Angeles, where injuries derailed the Chargers’ offense last season. However, he’s incredibly well-regarded in NFL circles and should provide a significant upgrade over Johnson, who had never called plays before.

Poaching Fangio from the Dolphins was an incredible coup for the Eagles. He has been coaching defense for nearly 50 years and worked as a consultant with Philadelphia in 2022. His Miami defense ranked fourth in EPA/play allowed last season, utilizing a zone scheme that has pioneered defensive football in the modern NFL.

Draft recap

General manager Howie Roseman put on a masterclass of drafting, tying the record with eight different trades. The Eagles ranked second in the NFL in draft capital over expected, according to Over the Cap’s draft chart.

Roseman continues to absolutely dominate April proceedings, building out one of the best rosters in football.

While Fangio should bring defensive improvement on his own, there was little question that the Eagles needed an upgrade in the secondary.

For the first time since 2002, Philadelphia used a first-round pick on a cornerback in Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. After dominating lower-level competition in the MAC, Mitchell dominated at the Senior Bowl, proving he can thrive against top talent.

The Eagles later added Cooper DeJean, whom many expected to be a top-20 pick, in the second round. DeJean can be a chess piece in Fangio’s defense, moving all over the formation depending on the team’s strategy on a given week.

Mitchell and DeJean thrived in zone defense last season, allowing a combined catch rate of just over 40%.

Philadelphia also added some depth on the offensive side of the ball. Ainias Smith had the third-lowest drop rate of the drafted wide receivers and will compete for the starting slot role.

Running back Will Shipley is a great fit for Moore’s offense and provides needed insurance for free agency signing Saquon Barkley.

The bet: Eagles to win Super Bowl

The Eagles have a loaded roster on both sides of the ball. Talent wasn’t the issue last season — it was mostly coaching.

I expect Moore and Fangio’s additions to provide a significant upgrade in that regard, which will manifest in the team’s overall consistency and professionalism.

The Eagles ranked top-seven in pass-block and run-block win rate, per ESPN, and they added Saquon Barkley to a group featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. All the pieces are in place for Jalen Hurts to regain MVP-level form.

The Eagles ranked sixth in pass-rush win rate last season, and they bring back a talented crop of pass rushers with Bryce Huff replacing Haason Reddick. The secondary needed reinforcements, so Roseman re-signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and drafted two of the best defensive backs in this class, Mitchell and DeJean.

Ultimately, the Eagles are a top-tier franchise and operate like it every year. Roseman has reloaded this roster incredibly well, and I love having the opportunity to buy the dip on their championship contention after how last season ended.

Philadelphia’s projected schedule in the NFL is the ninth-easiest based on Vegas’ win totals, per Sharp Football. The Cowboys have taken steps back this offseason, while the Commanders and Giants are far from contention at the top of the division. The NFC remains the more open conference, as well.

I’m buying the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, with DraftKings offering the best odds right now at +1700.

Recommendation: Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX (+1700 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.