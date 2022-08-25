While some might deride the NFL’s preseason, it can help to provide valuable insights if you plan to add some futures to your betting portfolio.
For example, one market that the preseason can be particularly helpful with is determining the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Rookie quarterbacks that impress enough to win the starting job can certainly have a leg up on the competition.
However, if it’s unlikely that there will be any rookie starters under center, we can turn our attention to one of the other skill positions, such as running back or wide receiver.
We’ll look at how each position group has fared historically and highlight a player I think offers the best value in the current marketplace.
Odds provided by FanDuel
Kenny Pickett +900
George Pickens +900
Chris Olave +1000
Skyy Moore +1200
Breece Hall +1200
Romeo Doubs +1400
Drake London +1400
Treylon Burks +1400
Dameon Pierce +1600
Christian Watson +1600
Jalen Tolbert +1600
Brian Robinson Jr +2000
James Cook +2000
Garrett Wilson +2000
David Bell +2000
Jahan Dotson +2500
Desmond Ridder +2500
Isiah Pacheco +2500
Kenneth Walker +3000
Alec Pierce +4000
Jameson Williams +4000
Wan’Dale Robinson +5000
Isaiah Spiller +5000
Malik Willis +5000
Zamir White +5000
Kyle Philips +5000
Kyren Williams +6000
Isaiah Likely +6000
Tyrion Davis-Price +6000
Sam Howell +7500
Tyler Allgeier +7500
Trey McBride +7500
Rachaad White +7500
Tyquan Thornton +7500
Velus Jones +7500
Jerome Ford +10000
Calvin Austin +10000
Pierre Strong Jr +10000
Khalil Shakir +10000
Lance McCutcheon +18000
Tyler Goodson +20000
Carson Strong +20000
Hassan Haskins +20000
Dontario Drummond +20000
Jalen Wydermyer +20000
Bailey Zappe +20000
Cade Otton +20000
Jeremy Ruckert +20000
Ty Chandler +20000
Zonovan Knight +20000
ZaQuandre White +20000
Jerrion Ealy +20000
Jack Coan +20000
Which position group is the 2022 award winner most likely to come from?
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award began following the 1967 season. Detroit Lions running back Mel Farr was the inaugural winner. Since then, a total of 33 running backs have won the award—the most among any position group.
However, over the past 20 years, as the mindset on starting rookie signal callers began to change, we’ve seen nine quarterbacks win the award after only one previous winner between 1967 and 2003.
The 2022 NFL Draft didn’t necessarily have the best crop of talent at the quarterback, as the first one off the board wasn’t until the 20th pick. The following three quarterbacks weren’t even selected until the third round.
In addition, while Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Strong from Nevada is listed at 200-to-1 odds to win the award, the UDFA pickup currently battling to just be on the roster, behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett.
As things stand, Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback still batting for a starting job, but I don’t think Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is ready to hand him the reins just yet.
And since no lineman or tight end has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think you have to look at another skill position.
If we start with the running backs, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley was the last to win from his position in 2018.
The Penn State product had 210 more carries than anyone on his team, yet now, most teams are concerned with giving their backs such a heavy workload.
That leaves us with the wide receiver position, and that’s where I think we’ll find our winner for the 2022 season.
Olave offers value with Saints at receiver
At wide receiver, the physical demands are much less than at running back, which increases their chances of playing an entire season.
When I look at the board, I’m looking for a transformational player who could immediately walk into a huddle and have a presence.
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is that player for me because I’m not sure what to expect from Michael Thomas with his recent injury history.
The newly acquired Jarvis Landry was also banged up last season, and he’s quickly approaching the wrong side of 30.
I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that one or both of these players could miss time with the Saints this season.
Of all the wide receivers taken, I think Olave is partnered with the best quarterback of the group in Jameis Winston.
I like what I see with Olave on tape and in his scouting report.
He brings tremendous big-game experience from Ohio State, so the moment won’t be too big for him down in New Orleans.
He’s also a tremendous competitor once the ball’s up in the air, which could be vital for Winston, who can be a bit erratic with his throws from time to time.
I think Olave is well worth a look at 10-to-1 odds.
