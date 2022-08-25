While some might deride the NFL’s preseason, it can help to provide valuable insights if you plan to add some futures to your betting portfolio.

For example, one market that the preseason can be particularly helpful with is determining the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Rookie quarterbacks that impress enough to win the starting job can certainly have a leg up on the competition.

However, if it’s unlikely that there will be any rookie starters under center, we can turn our attention to one of the other skill positions, such as running back or wide receiver.

We’ll look at how each position group has fared historically and highlight a player I think offers the best value in the current marketplace.

Odds provided by FanDuel

Kenny Pickett +900

George Pickens +900

Chris Olave +1000

Skyy Moore +1200

Breece Hall +1200

Romeo Doubs +1400

Drake London +1400

Treylon Burks +1400

Dameon Pierce +1600

Christian Watson +1600

Jalen Tolbert +1600

Brian Robinson Jr +2000

James Cook +2000

Garrett Wilson +2000

David Bell +2000

Jahan Dotson +2500

Desmond Ridder +2500

Isiah Pacheco +2500

Kenneth Walker +3000

Alec Pierce +4000

Jameson Williams +4000

Wan’Dale Robinson +5000

Isaiah Spiller +5000

Malik Willis +5000

Zamir White +5000

Kyle Philips +5000

Kyren Williams +6000

Isaiah Likely +6000

Tyrion Davis-Price +6000

Sam Howell +7500

Tyler Allgeier +7500

Trey McBride +7500

Rachaad White +7500

Tyquan Thornton +7500

Velus Jones +7500

Jerome Ford +10000

Calvin Austin +10000

Pierre Strong Jr +10000

Khalil Shakir +10000

Lance McCutcheon +18000

Tyler Goodson +20000

Carson Strong +20000

Hassan Haskins +20000

Dontario Drummond +20000

Jalen Wydermyer +20000

Bailey Zappe +20000

Cade Otton +20000

Jeremy Ruckert +20000

Ty Chandler +20000

Zonovan Knight +20000

ZaQuandre White +20000

Jerrion Ealy +20000

Jack Coan +20000

Which position group is the 2022 award winner most likely to come from?

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award began following the 1967 season. Detroit Lions running back Mel Farr was the inaugural winner. Since then, a total of 33 running backs have won the award—the most among any position group.

However, over the past 20 years, as the mindset on starting rookie signal callers began to change, we’ve seen nine quarterbacks win the award after only one previous winner between 1967 and 2003.

The 2022 NFL Draft didn’t necessarily have the best crop of talent at the quarterback, as the first one off the board wasn’t until the 20th pick. The following three quarterbacks weren’t even selected until the third round.

In addition, while Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Strong from Nevada is listed at 200-to-1 odds to win the award, the UDFA pickup currently battling to just be on the roster, behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett.

As things stand, Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback still batting for a starting job, but I don’t think Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is ready to hand him the reins just yet.

And since no lineman or tight end has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think you have to look at another skill position.

If we start with the running backs, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley was the last to win from his position in 2018.

The Penn State product had 210 more carries than anyone on his team, yet now, most teams are concerned with giving their backs such a heavy workload.

That leaves us with the wide receiver position, and that’s where I think we’ll find our winner for the 2022 season.

Olave offers value with Saints at receiver

At wide receiver, the physical demands are much less than at running back, which increases their chances of playing an entire season.

When I look at the board, I’m looking for a transformational player who could immediately walk into a huddle and have a presence.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is that player for me because I’m not sure what to expect from Michael Thomas with his recent injury history.

The newly acquired Jarvis Landry was also banged up last season, and he’s quickly approaching the wrong side of 30.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that one or both of these players could miss time with the Saints this season.

Of all the wide receivers taken, I think Olave is partnered with the best quarterback of the group in Jameis Winston.

I like what I see with Olave on tape and in his scouting report.

He brings tremendous big-game experience from Ohio State, so the moment won’t be too big for him down in New Orleans.

He’s also a tremendous competitor once the ball’s up in the air, which could be vital for Winston, who can be a bit erratic with his throws from time to time.

I think Olave is well worth a look at 10-to-1 odds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.