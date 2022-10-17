Week 6 of the NFL season had a few marquee matchups, headlined by Buffalo’s visit to Kansas City and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys in Philadelphia. Even Monday Night Football’s AFC West divisional clash between the Chargers and Broncos was a decent treat on the schedule, despite Denver’s recent form.

Week 7 features very little of the same drama.

That’s not to say there won’t be good games, there just isn’t the same type of hype. Here’s a look at some early lines and matchups for Week 7 as Week 6 comes to a close. (Lines are courtesy of BetMGM and are subject to change.)

Thursday Night Football

New Orleans (+1.5) @ Arizona (total 45.5)

We’ve been treated to a few clunkers on Thursday Night Football in recent weeks. Watching Colts-Broncos and then Commanders-Bears in consecutive weeks will make watching these two struggling NFC teams feel like a treat. At the very least, the return of Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is something to pay attention to.

Sunday 1 p.m. (EST) window

Green Bay (-4.5) @ Washington (total 41.5)

The Packers have consecutive losses as 7-point favorites (or more) for the first time since 1970. And it feels like they should be bigger than 4.5-point favorites in Washington.

It feels like a must-win game for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and that’s typically worth a watch.

Cleveland (+6) @ Baltimore (total 46.5)

The AFC North is pretty jumbled. There are two teams – Baltimore and Cincinnati – at 3-3 and two teams at 2-4.

Cleveland is in that latter group, and is coming off a 38-15 beatdown at home vs. New England. The Ravens, meanwhile, lost a lead to the upstart New York Giants and now need a get-right game to keep pace in the division.

New York Giants (+3) @ Jacksonville (total 42.5)

Speaking of those upstart Giants... Brian Daboll’s bunch still isn’t getting respect from oddsmakers. The 5-1 Giants opened as road ‘dogs vs. the 2-4 Jaguars.

Can the Giants stay hot and pull off another “upset?”

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

BetMGM did not have a line for this AFC South showdown as of Monday morning. But first place in the division, arguably the worst in football, is on the line.

Sunday 4 p.m. window

Kansas City (-3) @ San Francisco (total 46.5)

Both of these teams are coming off of a loss, though Kansas City was an underdog Sunday and the 49ers lost as road favorites in Atlanta.

The Chiefs and 49ers will both be looking to stay atop their respective divisions.

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh (+6.5) @ Miami (total 44.5)

Look, we can’t have divisional rivalries and All-Pro quarterbacks every Sunday night.

But, the Steelers did win a tough one Sunday vs. Tampa and Miami could be getting Tua Tagovailoa back for Week 7.

Monday Night Football

Chicago (+7.5) @ New England (total 39.5)

The Bailey Zappe Show keeps rolling, and we’re talking quarterback controversy in New England.

