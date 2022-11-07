Each time they’ve visited New Orleans since becoming an NFL franchise in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have had more fun than a bunch of college kids attending Mardi Gras.

In addition to a pair of victories over the Saints in 2006 (35-22) and 2010 (34-27), Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII in the Superdome, outlasting the San Francisco 49ers (and a power outage) in a 34-31 victory.

The Ravens prevailed as an underdog in all three of those trips to the Big Easy. However, when John Harbaugh’s troops walk back into the Superdome on Monday for the first time since their Super Bowl triumph, they’ll do so as a short favorite.

Can the Ravens remain perfect in the Crescent City (and post their third victory in as many weeks)? Or will the Saints, who are coming off their most impressive outing of 2022-23, win back-to-back games for the first time this season?

Here’s how we’re betting Ravens vs. Saints on Monday Night Football.

Odds updated as of 2 a.m. ET on Nov. 6.

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction

Ravens -1.5 (-105) (at FanDuel)

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction: Analysis

As is always the case when the NFL season reaches its midpoint, injuries make an already difficult task — handicapping games — that much more challenging. This Ravens-Saints showdown is a prime example of that.

Baltimore could be without three of its top five pass catchers, including star tight end Mark Andrews, who is out with shoulder and ankle injuries. Additionally, running back Gus Edwards — who missed the first five games of the season — got hurt again last week in Tampa Bay and is doubtful. On the other side of the ball, starting cornerback Marcus Peters is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Saints will be without their best cornerback in Marshon Lattimore, as well as running back Mark Ingram and wideout Michael Thomas (who is done for the season after toe surgery). Another receiver, veteran Jarvis Landry, could miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury.

That’s a lot of talent potentially in street clothes for both teams.

However, the most dangerous and dynamic player for either squad is healthy and ready to go: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. And he’s the main reason we’re siding with Baltimore.

Jackson has accounted for 2,188 total yards (1,635 through the air; 553 on the ground) and 17 total touchdowns this season. He’ll be facing a Saints defense that thoroughly abused the Raiders in last week’s 24-0 home victory. And by “abused,” we mean that Las Vegas didn’t cross midfield once until three minutes were left in the game.

As sensational as that performance was, one can’t help but see it as an outlier. Because prior to facing the Raiders, New Orleans had been allowing 28.6 points per game. That includes surrendering 28, 32, 30 and 42 points in four consecutive contests (three losses) against the Vikings, Seahawks, Bengals and Cardinals.

True, 14 of the 42 points the Saints gave up to Arizona came off the right arm of quarterback Andy Dalton (two pick-sixes). Still, even if you take that away, New Orleans still allowed an average of 29.5 points in those four games.

Speaking of turnovers — that’s another reason to favor the Ravens (and fade the Saints) on Monday night. Baltimore entered Week 9 ranked second in takeaways (15) and tied for second in turnover margin (+6). New Orleans? Dead last in turnover margin (-9) and tied for last in giveaways (16).

Furthermore, Baltimore comes into this contest on a roll, posting consecutive wins over the Browns (23-20) and Bucs (27-22). And if not for a couple of late fourth-quarter meltdowns against the Giants (road) and Bills (home), the Ravens would be strolling into New Orleans on a six-game winning streak.

As it is, Baltimore is still 3-1 SU and ATS on the road, with blowout victories over the Jets (24-9) and Patriots (37-26) preceding last week’s win in Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Saints have just one victory against a winning team all season. And they had to rally for it at home, overcoming a late deficit against Seattle.

Throw in the fact that the Ravens significantly bolstered their defense this week by trading for Bears linebacker (and NFL tackling leader) Roquan Smith, and we’ll confidently lay the short price with the AFC North leaders.

Ravens vs. Saints Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: Ravens (-1.5) @ Saints (+1.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-120) @ Saints (+102)

Total: 46.5 points

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.