Check out the latest Super Bowl odds for the 2023 NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills early favorites for the title ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reigning champions the Los Angeles Rams are sixth favorites at +1600 to go back-to-back and retain their crown following their fairly slow start to the 2022 season that saw them lose their first game quite heavily.

The Bills are favorites at +400 after winning both of their opening two games against tough opposition, with the Chiefs second favorites at +650 following their 2-0 start.

The Bucs (+650), Eagles (+1100) and Packers (+1200) make up the rest of the favorites, as we head into Week 3 of the 2022 campaign this week.

2023 Super Bowl winner odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Buffalo Bills +400 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 Philadelphia Eagles +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 LA Chargers +1600 LA Rams +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Denver Broncos +2200 Miami Dolphins +2200 Minnesota Vikings +2500 Cincinatti Bengals +3000 Indianapolis Colts +4000 Dallas Cowboys +4000 Arizona Cardinals +3000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 Arizona Cardinals +5000 Cleveland Browns +6600 New England Patriots +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 New York Giants +6600 Tennessee Titans +6600 Pittsburgh Steelers +10000 Washington Commanders +10000 Detroit Lions +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Chicago Bears +20000 New York Jets +20000 Carolina Panthers +30000 Houston Texans +40000 Seattle Seahawks +40000 Atlanta Falcons +50000

Favorites to win the Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills +400

The Bills won’t be happy with how their campaign ended last year, when they were sent home in the divisional round after going down in a wild overtime loss to the Chiefs.

They were pretty consistent in the regular season, going 11-6 to finish atop the AFC East and ahead of the likes of the Patriots and the Dolphins.

They’ve suffered heartbreak twice in the past two seasons, both at the hands of the Chiefs. Buffalo also went down in the AFC Championship game in 2021 as the wait for a first Super Bowl appearance since 1993 went on.

They look in great shape so far this time around, with Buffalo down at +400 and favorites to go all the way this year after winning both of their two outings of the season.

The Bills were great in their first game of the campaign, beating the Rams, 31-10, with their second game seeing them thrash the Titans 41-7 thanks to the brilliance of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

If the Bills can maintain this form for the remainder of the season, it’s hard to see a team that can stop them on their way to the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs +650

The Chiefs have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL over the past few seasons, winning the Super Bowl in 2020 and losing there in 2021.

They have one of the league’s superstars in Patrick Mahomes, a player who has been in top form ever since stepping foot in the league a few years ago.

They’re 2-0 so far despite a fairly difficult start to their campaign, with the Chiefs beating both the Cardinals and the Chargers, 44-21 and 27-24, respectively.

Patrick Mahomes has been in top-form so far this year, with the QB seemingly not missing Tyreek Hill following his move to the Miami Dolphins during the summer.

The likes of Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are still as good as they’ve ever been, with the Chiefs down at +650 to claim their second title since 2019 this term.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700

It’s fair to say that the Bucs definitely wouldn’t be this price if Tom Brady hadn’t come back out of retirement in the summer.

Tampa claimed the Super Bowl title as recently as February 2021, beating the Chiefs, as Brady claimed his seventh ring.

They weren’t able to repeat this success the following season, with Tampa Bay going out in the divisional round to the eventual champion Rams.

The Bucs are missing key player Rob Gronkowski following his retirement from the sport, however they do still have Brady, and when you have him, anything is possible.

They’ve not been the most impressive to start the 2022 season. However, despite this they’re still 2-0 to start their campaign, beating both the Saints and the Cowboys by double figures so far.

This has seen their odds drop slightly to +700 from their +750 price at the start of the season. The Bucs always have a chance with Brady as QB1.

Philadelphia Eagles +1100

The Eagles have been brilliant to start the 2022 season, with Philly winning both of its two games so far, beating the Lions and the Vikings to sit atop the NFC East.

The Eagles were completely dominant against the Vikings in Week 2, winning by 17 points thanks to a stellar performance from QB Jalen Hurts.

They’re in good shape to finish atop their division this year and make the playoffs, especially if Hurts can continue at the level of performance he’s going at.

With the likes of Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on their side, Philly will be confident in beating any team this year.

Green Bay Packers +1200

The Packers managed to keep a hold of Aaron Rodgers over the summer, something that could prove to be crucial in their attempts to win the Super Bowl this season.

They were strong in the regular season last year, finishing with the best record in the NFC at 13-4. However, they failed to replicate this form in the postseason, going out in the divisional playoffs to an inspired 49ers side.

Rodgers no longer has Davante Adams as a safety valve. But he’s shown in the past he has the ability to get the most out of his receivers, whomever they may be. New arrival Sammy Watkins will be relied on heavily.

They’re 1-1 in their first two games, with Green Bay avenging a loss to the Vikings in Week 1 by beating the Bears last week to secure its first win of the season.

Rodgers, as always against the Bears, was brilliant last week. He’s still one of the best QB’s in the league, a factor that sees the Packers as one of the favorites to go all the way.

Super Bowl Favorites: Dark horses

Miami Dolphins +2200

The Dolphins won’t be many people’s choice of Super Bowl winner this season, given they didn’t even make the postseason last year and haven’t won a playoff game since 2000.

However, don’t let this put you off betting on them as a dark horse for this year’s NFL campaign, as Miami made a few smart acquisitions during the offseason.

The biggest being Tyreek Hill, who joined them in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs back in March, with the Dolphins pairing him with Tua Tagovailoa in an attempt to finally win a postseason game.

They also boast the likes of Jaylen Waddle and Melvin Ingram, a strong core of players to build around going forward into future seasons.

They’ve been exceptional so far this term, beating the Patriots in Week 1 and the Ravens in Week 2, with their win over Baltimore seeing them come from 21 points down in the fourth to snatch victory.

With the likes of Waddle and Hill shining, and with Tagovailoa finally living up to his potential, the Dolphins have seen their odds almost half from +4000 to +2200.

Cincinnati Bengals +3000

The Bengals were the surprise of the 2021 playoff campaign, with Cincinnati making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

They beat the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs on their way to the Vince Lombardi trophy, a result few would’ve seen coming at the start of the season.

The Bengals definitely have a squad capable of making another deep run this time around, with quarterback Joe Burrow still surrounded by the likes of Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

They’re +3000 after going 0-2 in the first two weeks of the season. Despite this, they’re still a good longshot bet given we all know exactly what this side is capable of.

Arizona Cardinals +5000

The Cardinals started last season on fire, winning all of their first seven games and 10 of their first 12.

They ended the season with an 11-5 record after a collapse in the second half of the campaign, before being sent packing by the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

They have a pretty strong roster, with the Cardinals surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray with stars such as JJ Watt, Marquise Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona should be more than capable of making the playoffs yet again despite being in a very difficult NFC West with the Rams and 49ers.

They’re +5000 to go all the way after a 1-1 start, with their loss coming against an inspired Chiefs side that look a strong bet to go all the way this year.

They bounced back with a win over the Raiders last week, with Arizona now on the board and looking a decent longshot price to go all the way.

