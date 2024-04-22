Back a tie game after regulation between the Kings and Oilers in Game 1 of NHL playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Monday night with four tilts, including a pair of Game 1′s out West. That’s where we’ll focus for today’s best bets:

Vegas Golden Knights (+110) vs. Dallas Stars (-130), 9:30 p.m. ET

It sounds funny to say it because they won the Stanley Cup last season, but the Vegas Golden Knights may be the biggest unknown in this year’s tournament. The Knights, as they’re wont to do, added several big names to their roster at the Trade Deadline and just got Mark Stone back in the lineup after he ruptured his spleen in the middle of the campaign.

It’s a tough break for the Dallas Stars, who finished with the best record in the Western Conference, that they drew the Knights in Round 1.

While there are plenty of unknowns about how high Vegas’ ceiling is with Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha in the lineup, we know that the Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL. Dallas has depth at every position and the only real question mark is whether goaltender Jake Oettinger can find his best form for the entire postseason.

The Knights have their own questions in goal, whether it’s Logan Thompson or Adin Hill that gets the start, too.

There’s always the potential for variance in a Game 1 of a best-of-7, but this one carries even more than usual since the Knights are at 100% health for the first time since the Trade Deadline.

Thus, I think we’ll see both teams play a probing, conservative first period as they try to get a feel for one another. Back this game to remain scoreless after the first period.

The Bet: 1P Under 0.5 goals (+360, FanDuel)

Los Angeles Kings (+138) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-166), 10 p.m. ET

There are some massive expectations on the Edmonton Oilers this spring and they only got amplified after the Round 1 matchups were confirmed. The Western Conference is a gauntlet, but avoiding Vegas was a big boost for the Oilers.

That said, the Los Angeles Kings are no pushover and their defensive acumen makes them a pretty tempting underdog.

That sentiment has shown in the betting market as this number has shortened since opening around +160.

The value is all but gone on the Kings at this point, but there’s still a way to play this thing being a tight contest. Los Angeles will do everything it can to neutralize Edmonton’s speed and turn this contest into a rock fight.

That could end up turning this into a stodgy contest with neither team able to get margin.

Sounds like a good recipe for a bet on this one to go to overtime.

The Bet: 60-minute draw (+370, FanDuel)

