Back the Flyers to win as home underdogs against Bruins in Saturday’s matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers gave their playoff hopes a massive boost by collecting three points over their last two games. The Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night and took the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes to overtime to push themselves four points clear of the Washington Capitals and six points ahead of the reeling New York Islanders with 12 games to go (records updated as of Friday afternoon).

If Philadelphia gets a win out of Saturday’s contest with the Bruins, they’ll be in terrific shape to wrap up a surprising playoff berth.

Boston is a -155 favorite on the road.

Flyers vs. Bruins prediction: Analysis

The Bruins are in first place in the Atlantic Division thanks to a 5-2-0 stretch, but nobody would argue they’ve been playing their best hockey over the past few weeks. Boston’s defensive form has dipped below its normal standard and the team is playing more high-event games than we’re used to seeing from the usually sturdy Bruins.

The flipside is that Boston is creating plenty of scoring chances and can win back-and-forth games thanks to its elite goaltending, but it still is a risky style to play for a team that is built on defensive structure.

The Flyers have been one of the best teams in the NHL at hanging around against superior opposition this season and we saw another example of that on Thursday night when they took it to the Hurricanes in the third period. Philadelphia played a strong 5-on-5 game and created 2.89 expected goals against one of the best defensive clubs in the NHL. Another effort like that would give Philadelphia more than just a puncher’s chance against a Bruins team that is trying to sort itself out defensively.

The Bruins are the better team, but they’re results are a bit misleading and Philadelphia’s form is trending in the right direction. In short, it’s never a bad idea to bet these Flyers as an underdog.

Flyers vs. Bruins prediction: Pick

The Bet: Philadelphia Flyers +120 or better

