Back the Pacers to cover in Game 2 vs. Celtics and Tyrese Haliburton’s three-point prop

The Boston Celtics escaped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 133-128 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Boston needed a clutch game-tying three from Jaylen Brown to force overtime, as Indiana surprised many with their Game 1 effort on the road.

Should the Pacers’ narrow defeat change the way we view Game 2 and perhaps the entire series?

Let’s break down Thursday night’s matchup at TD Garden and offer a spread and prop pick.

Pacers vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Pacers (+9) vs Celtics (-9) Moneyline: Pacers (+310) vs Celtics (-395) Total: 224.5; Over (-108)/Under (-112)

Odds via DraftKings

Pacers outlook

The Pacers’ ball movement can be their biggest strength at times. They recorded 38 assists in Game 1 – the fourth-most this century in an NBA playoff game.

However, they also had 22 turnovers, including two inexplicable giveaways in the final 30 seconds that helped the Celtics force overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton was largely brilliant in the game, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists, but he’ll have plenty of sleepless nights thinking about that live-ball giveaway with 27 seconds left.

Overall, the Pacers shot 53.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range as their high-powered offense gave an elite Celtics defense everything it could handle.

Pascal Siakam (24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists) showed why the Pacers traded for him earlier this season. His presence as an athletic, versatile forward will continue to be critical for Indiana against the likes of Jayson Tatum and Brown.

Indiana’s bench was stellar in Game 1. T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin combined for 28 points on 63% shooting. McConnell also provided a much-needed defensive boost.

Celtics outlook

After what had been a quiet playoffs overall from a scoring standpoint, Tatum caught fire in Game 1, especially down the stretch. He scored 36 points, 10 of which came in overtime as he drove his team over the finish line.

Brown added 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including the game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime.

Jrue Holiday’s performance was perhaps most impressive as the veteran guard poured in 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while adding eight assists and seven boards. He also played excellent defense on Haliburton, holding the Pacers guard to 0-of-3 shooting and forcing two turnovers on 27 possessions as the primary defender.

However, the Celtics clearly miss Kristaps Porzingis, particularly in a high-paced matchup like this series presents. ESPN’s Mike Breen repeatedly called Al Horford an “old man” on the broadcast after the Pacers abused him in the pick-and-roll.

Pacers vs. Celtics picks

The Pacers had every opportunity to win Game 1 on the road, which would have completely changed the tenor of the series. Still, their effort was impressive, and their offense continues to give them a chance to make noise in the Eastern Conference Finals.

There’s value on Haliburton’s 3-pointers prop for Game 2; the over of 3.5 made sits around even money.

He shot 6-of-14 from deep in Game 1, and seven of his 14 attempts were deemed wide open, per the NBA’s tracking system.

With Haliburton’s elite playmaking, the Celtics have to stay home on shooters, which should afford him more opportunities from long-range throughout the series.

Picks: Pacers +9 (-105, bet365) | Tyrese Haliburton over 3.5 3-pointers (+102, FanDuel)

