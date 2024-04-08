bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet up to $1K on UConn vs Purdue and get bonus bets if you lose

A first-bet safety net worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets is yours to claim by using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS if you’re new to the site. This bonus code actually gives you a second bonus you can choose instead of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

If you’re looking to bet on UConn vs. Purdue or any other game Monday in North Carolina, use code PINEWS and choose from a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or $1,000 first bet safety net promo. Use code PI365 outside the U.S. to sign up for your bonus.

Unpacking the bet365 bonus code for UConn vs. Purdue

While none of bet365′s odds for UConn vs. Purdue are applicable to this first point, you may need to keep this in mind depending on what other game you’re wagering on. That point is that bet365 has a -500 or longer odds requirement your first bet must meet.

If you see a market with odds like -550, don’t wager on it if this is your first bet. You’ll need to find something else like -230 or +120. If your first bet doesn’t meet eligible odds, your sign-up promo is nullified and you’ll receive no bonus bets.

Other than that, you’ll need to wait for your first bet to settle after placing it for your promo to kick in. If your first bet wins with bet365′s bet insurance, you won’t walk away with bonus bets but you at least won your bet. Bonus bets from bet365′s bet and get promos in North Carolina and other states are guaranteed no matter if it wins or loses.

One last thing to know is bet365 doesn’t have a predetermined way in which your bonus bets are earned. You have seven days to split up your bonus bets into as many bets as you want. This gives you the power to have the most fun possible.

How bet365 odds accurate as of time of publish see UConn vs Purdue going down

College basketball betting sites have the spread for this game in favor of UConn from amounts ranging between 6.5 and 7.5 points. bet365 falls right in the middle of this by having the reigning champion Huskies as seven point favorites.

UConn’s moneyline is -310, which meets bet365′s minimum odds requirement by a comfortable margin. Because of their moneyline being so favored, you can get value on Purdue winning at +250 odds. 145 is the point totals market for this game.

I don’t blame anyone wanting to take a reach on Purdue, especially if your first bet is being insured. Purdue was the only team other than UNC for my money in the field that could’ve had a realistic shot of knocking out UConn with Zack Edey leading the way.

But UConn are as balanced and well coached a team as I’ve seen in college basketball over the last decade. They’ve got the experience from doing this last season, while Purdue just got past the sweet 16 for the first time under Matt Painter.

I think UConn wins and covers the spread in this one to cement themselves as the top blue blood over the course of the last 20 years in college sports while Purdue still puts up a good fight in a losing effort.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.