bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1K first bet insurance or $150 bonus bets available Wednesday

Two distinct sign-up promos are up for grabs, and you get to select which one is right for you. Type in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to secure the choice between first bet insurance up to $1,000 or $150 in guaranteed bonus bets following a $5 bet settling.

These promos are pretty self-explanatory, as you either get bonus bets back if your first wager loses or guaranteed bonus bets after your first wager settles. Note your promo may differ overseas, as PI365 is the code to enroll you in the promo available in your location outside North America.

Bullet points to know about the bet365 bonus code before signing up

Satisfy bet365′s minimum odds requirement

Your first bet on bet365 after signing up for their welcome bonus can’t just be on any market. The market needs to contain -500 or longer odds. This is a step you can’t miss, otherwise you won’t get bonus bets from either promo.

If you’re not familiar with betting terminology, don’t worry. Any underdog dictated by a + sign qualifies, as does a favorite with a - sign such as -200 or -400. But favorites like -700 or -800 don’t count as an eligible first bet and will forego your bonus bets.

Bonus bets are able to be split however you desire

I always like to point out the freedom bet365 gives you when it comes to using your bonus bets. Different sportsbooks handle bonus bets differently, such as Caesars Sportsbook giving your sum in one bet or BetMGM splitting it into five bets.

Either bet365 bonus code gives you control over how you spend your funds. $150 in bonus bets can be used as one large bet, $150 bets of $1, or anything else in-between. The time frame you have to use these bets is seven days.

Wednesday’s NBA and NHL postseason schedule for bet365 users

Hockey is the sport with the larger number of games Wednesday with three postseason games on hand. The three games being played are the Golden Knights vs Stars, Kings vs Oilers, and Bruins vs Maple Leafs.

bet365 favors the Maple Leafs, Stars, and Oilers in their respective games. The odds discrepancy grows with each game, as Toronto are -115, Dallas are -155, and Edmonton are -185 to win.

As for the NBA action Wednesday, the two games to bet on are the Heat vs Celtics and Pelicans vs Thunder. Boston are whopping 14.5 point favorites while the Thunder sit at 7.5 point favorites.

Because the Celtics are so highly favored, their moneyline is -1300. Remember with bet365′s minimum odds requirement that a bet on Boston’s moneyline is ineligible for your first wager.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.