bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Wager $5 on Tuesday and get $150 bonus bets to use in any way

$150 in guaranteed bonus bets can be yours, and they can be used in any capacity you desire so long as you sign up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS and settle a $5 minimum bet on an eligible market. You can choose this promotion or one that serves as a first bet safety net up to $1,000 after you type in PINEWS as your bonus code.

You can’t go wrong choosing either of these promos, but the part you’ll want to be careful about is placing your first bet on an eligible market. For your first bet to be considered eligible, it needs to have odds of -500 or longer. This means the Celtics’ -650 moneyline isn’t eligible, but the +135 or -160 moneylines the Mavericks and Thunder respectively have are eligible.

Note: If you’re signing up for bet365 but aren’t in North America, you can register with the promo available to you by using bonus code PI365.

Comparing the two promos you can pick from with the bet365 bonus code

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets

This is a promo I recommend if you’re not looking to place a hefty first wager. As little as $5 is all you have to bet on an eligible market and have settle. Don’t stress out over whether you’ll get your $150 bonus bets or not pending on the result, as you’ll get them win or lose.

Rather than needing to lose your first bet and take a risk to make getting bonus bets worth your while, you can get $150 in bonus bets to use in all sorts of ways the next seven days. If you want to place two $75 bets, 75 $2 bets, or anything in-between, the power is yours.

$1,000 first bet safety net

If you’re someone who is willing to wager a good amount on your first bet, this promotion will come in handy because you can get paid back the amount of money you lose in bonus bets. So if your first bet was $300 and lost, you get $300 in bonus bets.

This gives you the opportunity to have more bonus bets. The downside is if your first bet wins, you won’t receive any bonus bets, but you’ll at least get your winnings from your first wager hitting.

Tuesday’s bet365 betting odds for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Of the four playoff games in basketball and hockey, the one bet365 projects to be a blowout is the Cavaliers vs Celtics. Boston’s moneyline can’t be wagered on for your first bet, but their -11.5 point spread or either Cleveland market (+475 moneyline) will work.

A much closer game is expected between the Mavericks and Thunder. Oklahoma City’s moneyline is -160 compared to the Mavericks’ +135. The spread is -3.5 points in favor of the Thunder, and I see them covering that in Game 1 Tuesday.

In the NHL, the two underdogs are the Rangers and Avalanche at +100 and +105, respectively. The Hurricanes are -120 to beat the Rangers while the Stars are -125 to beat the Avalanche. I like Carolina and Colorado in these games.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.