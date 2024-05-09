bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1K first bet offer or bet $5, get $150 bonus bets promo available

When you type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code Thursday, the option to redeem either a first bet safety net up to $1,000 or bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets promotion will be presented to you. As long as you’re in an eligible state of AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, or VA, you can choose which is best for you.

You can click any link or offer module above this to begin signing up. That said, there are a few bullet points to know about bet365 that I dive into below you can read before you start signing up. If you’re outside the U.S., type in PI365 as your respective bonus code.

How each promo attached to the bet365 bonus code works

If you pick bet365′s first bet safety net, you’ll be reimbursed the amount of your first bet up to $1,000 in bonus bets if it results in a loss. If your first bet results in a win, there are no additional bonus bets to be awarded from bet365.

The other choice bet365 gives you is picking their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promotion. Settle your first bet of at least $5 and you’ll get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter if the result was a win, loss, or push.

Commonalities amongst each promo attached to the bet365 bonus code

The first commonality is your first wager will need to have -500 or longer odds. Most betting markets have odds meeting this criteria, with examples being the Cavaliers’ +625 moneyline or the Thunder’s -198 moneyline. But the Celtics’ -950 moneyline isn’t eligible.

If you’re wondering why your first bet needs to have these odds, it’s a requirement by bet365. Your promo will be cancelled out by bet365 if your first bet doesn’t meet eligible odds, so you’ll want to make sure they do.

Finally, bonus bets earned from either promo share a similarity in how they can be used. If you have $1,000 in bonus bets, you can wager all your funds at once, place 1,000 bets of $1, or anything in-between. It’s one of the features that makes bet365 so popular.

NBA betting preview for Thursday using bet365 odds

I already alluded to the Celtics’ moneyline being unwagerable for your first bet due to how favored they are. After a dominating blowout win in Game 1, bet365 is favoring them by 13.5 points and giving the Cavaliers a rewarding +625 moneyline.

As for Game 2 between the Mavericks and Thunder, oddsmakers still give Dallas a good chance to win by being just five point underdogs with a +165 moneyline after they were blown out as well in Game 1. The Thunder’s moneyline is -200.

I like the Celtics to win and cover once again, as I don’t see any team left in the East being able to give them much of a good fight unless they start beating themselves. I also still like the Thunder to win Game 2, as Luka Dončić has been struggling as of late.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.