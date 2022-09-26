Inquirer readers are able to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet and $50 no-deposit bonus to use on MNF’s Cowboys vs Giants clash when using code INQUIRERMGM50 at sign-up with BetMGM.

INQUIRERMGM50 is the bonus code you need to enter at sign-up in order to claim your $1,050 welcome bonus with BetMGM, one that can be used on any Cowboys vs Giants market you please.

All you to do is enter your bonus code when signing-up, with you being given your $50 no-deposit bonus immediately, and then make an initial deposit of $10+.

You’ll then be able to place your first bet on any MNF market up to $1,000, with you getting this back as a free bet if your wager ends up losing.

Cowboys vs Giants Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 39 Moneyline Cowboys (+1) -110 Over -110 -105 Giants (-1) -110 Under -110 -115

The Giants have made a rather surprising start to their 2022 campaign that not many would’ve expected, as New York have two wins out of two so far.

They’ve managed to beat both the Titans and Panthers so far to sit joint-top of the NFC East along with the Philadelphia Eagles, with this form seeing them made slight favorites to win on MNF with BetMGM.

The Cowboys are slight underdogs given their 1-1 start, with Dallas suffering a heavy loss to the Bucs in Week 1, however they did bounce back with a win against last year’s Super Bowl runners-up the Bengals.

Dallas have a superb recent record in this fixture, winning nine of their last 10 against today’s opponents, although despite this, they’re underdogs to claim the victory on Monday Night Football.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM50 when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account You’ll be given $50 free in bonus funds Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any Cowboys vs Giants market risk-free If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are allowing both and existing users to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds every month thanks to their generous Refer-a-Friend promo.

Just get a friend to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link and have them wager their $50 bonus funds on any market at odds of -200 or more.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds for yourself, with you being able to refer up to 20 friends every month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 in bonus funds that you can claim by referring your friends to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.