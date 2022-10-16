INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you need to enter at sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet for Sunday’s NFL action in Week 6.

A $1,000 risk-free bet is up for grabs with BetMGM Sportsbook, with you being able to use this on any NFL Week 6 market that you please.

In order to get involved, just sign-up and use their bonus code INQUIRERMGM, make your first $10+ deposit and place your first NFL Week 6 bet risk-free, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses.

There are a whole host of great offers to take advantage of when it comes to Week 6 of this year’s NFL campaign, with BetMGM’s easily being one of the best out there.

NFL Week 6 Analysis with BetMGM Sportsbook

The sixth week of the 2022 NFL campaign throws up some hugely anticipated fixtures, with you having a whole host of action-packed games to get stuck in to.

The biggest game of the week comes from Kansas City, as the Chiefs take on the Bills in a game that we could very well see take place in this the AFC Championship Game.

Elsewhere, the Vikings and the Dolphins are doing battle in Miami, whilst the Eagles get the chance to stretch their unbeaten record to 5-0 with a game against the Cowboys.

MNF sees the Chargers and the Broncos do battle, with the Bengals and Saints going head-to-head on Sunday afternoon.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any NFL Week 6 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promotion allows new and current players to claim $1,000 in bonus funds per month on top of their welcome bonus.

All you have to do is have a friend to create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus on any market at odds of -200 or more.

$50 in bonus funds will then be yours to use on whichever sports markets you please, with you able to refer 20 friends a month, meaning there’s $1,000 in bonus funds available.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.