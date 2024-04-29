BetMGM bonus codes: Choose 20% deposit match or $1.5K first bet insurance Monday

In this article, I present not one, but two different BetMGM bonus codes that you get to choose from. One bonus code (PINEWS1600) unlocks a 20% first deposit match that sees BetMGM match up to $1,600 in sports bonus. The other code (INQUIRERNEWS) gets you $1,500 worth of first bet insurance. If your first bet loses, you get bonus bets equal to what you lost.

Now that you know your bonus codes and promos to choose between, you can click one of the links above and type in your code to begin registering. But I encourage you to keep reading the paragraphs below so you can be as well informed as possible about your choice.

Going into more detail on the BetMGM bonus codes

Bonus code PINEWS1600

On the surface, it sounds easy to explain this bonus code and its attached promo. You get 20% of your first deposit matched in sports bonus you can use to wager on BetMGM. You can deposit up to $8,000 in your own money, meaning $1,600 is the maximum amount of sports bonus you can earn.

What makes this promo trickier is the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM has. The easiest way to explain this is an example. Let’s say you have $500 in sports bonus from your deposit match. That means you must wager $5,000 in your own money over the next 30 days. If you don’t do this, remaining sports bonus and winnings expire on you.

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

Because of the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM’s deposit match has, I always advise this code and promo for more casual players. This BetMGM bonus code is a type of promo commonly seen across sports betting sites in first bet insurance. Note you don’t get paid back what you lost in cash, but in bonus bets.

There are two different ways you can receive your bonus bets. Firstly, you’ll get one bonus bet if your first bet lost and was less than $50. If you can afford a first bet of at least $50, you’ll instead get five bonus bets back. Each bet will be 20% of your stake, so an unsuccessful $50 first bet yields back five $10 bets. Use them before they expire in seven days.

The NHL and NBA have meaningful playoff games being played Monday

Five combined games in the NHL and NBA playoffs highlight what most sports bettors will be paying attention to Monday. In the NHL, the Panthers can close out the Lightning with a win in Game 5, while the Golden Knights can set themselves up 3-1 in the series with a win over the Stars.

As for the NBA, the Celtics appear to be in good standing to go up 3-1 against the Heat, who are still without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Two series could potentially end as well Monday with the Thunder and Nuggets each able to eliminate the Pelicans and Lakers with respective wins.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.