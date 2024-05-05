BetMGM bonus codes: Pick from $1.5K first bet insurance or 20% deposit match promos Sunday

You get to decide which of the two BetMGM bonus codes you prefer and use it when registering to claim the promo attached to it. Either your first bet up to $1,500 will be insured with code INQUIRERNEWS or you’ll get 20% of your first deposit up to $8,000 in cash matched as sports bonus with code PINEWS1600 (Up to $1,600 worth).

While clicking one of the links above directs you to where you can begin the sign-up process, it’s the bonus code you’ll need to remember so you can get the respective promo you want. Before deciding on one of these options, see the information below diving deeper into your choices.

More specifics on the BetMGM bonus codes

First bet insurance with code INQUIRERNEWS

There’s all kinds of sports action you can bet on Sunday, but let’s say you’re wanting to bet on any of the 15 MLB games being played across the day. You can wager as much as $1,500 and receive bonus bets from BetMGM if your wager results in a loss.

If you wager $40 on the Phillies moneyline vs the Giants and lose, you’ll get one bonus bet back. If you wager $50 or above on the Braves run line against the Dodgers, you’ll get five bonus bets each worth 20% of the amount you wagered (Such as five $40 bets if your initial wager was $200).

Each bonus bet expires after seven days. The decision on how much you want your first bet to be is completely yours, but I personally would rather have five bonus bets than one. That would incline me to make a first bet $50 or more in value.

20% deposit match with code PINEWS1600

When you redeem this promo, you dictate the amount of sports bonus you receive from BetMGM by knowing 20% of the amount you deposit is matched. As I alluded to atop this article, $1,600 is the maximum BetMGM will match, meaning $8,000 is the maximum amount you’d need to deposit.

The layer this promo has that might make it trickier is a 10x wagering requirement. Similar to deposit matches from online casino bonuses, you’ll be tasked to wager 10x the amount of funds you get matched in your own money within 30 days. For example, $600 in deposit matched sports bonus requires you to bet $6,000 over the next month.

If you’re unable to satisfy this wagering requirement from BetMGM, whatever remaining sports bonus you have will expire. Not only that, but winnings you earned by wagering your sports bonus do as well, so make sure this is a requirement you can meet before choosing this bonus code.

Simple steps to begin signing up for either of the BetMGM bonus codes

Reference the links and modules atop this page to direct you where you need to go. Enter your personal information and use either of the respective bonus codes. After your account is verified, make your first deposit of at least $10. From there either 20% of your deposit will be matched in sports bonus or you’ll get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.